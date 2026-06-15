Lepas commences selectively detailing L6 ahead of market debut

L6 will slot-in between the L4 and the incoming L6.

Unveiled in pre-production form on no less than two occasions since being announced two years ago, Lepas has opened pre-ordering of its intermediate model, the L6.

Fundamentals

Soon to go on-sale as part of an eventual three-model Lepas line-up, the others being the flagship L8 and the already available L4, the L6 will, for now, only be powered by a combustion engine shared with its smaller sibling.

Based on the same LEX platform as the L4, the L6 has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 552 mm

: 4 552 mm Wheelbase : 2 700 mm;

: 2 700 mm; Height : 1 682 mm;

: 1 682 mm; Width: 1 852 mm

On the spec sheet

While final specification is still to be confirmed, Lepas has provided select details of what is expected to be standard on the flagship variant.

This includes:

19-inch alloy wheels;

heated and ventilated electric front seats;

panoramic sunroof;

electric tailgate;

13.2-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

540-degree camera system

Up front

Its boot able to accommodate 397-litres, up front, the L6’s motivation comes from parent company Chery’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI.

As in the L4, the unit develops 108kW/285Nm which will go to the front wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Shown at the Beijing Motor Show in April, the hybrid L6 LSH is also expected to arrive on local soil, although seemingly, not at the same time as the combustion variant.

Unlike the self-charging hybrid powertrains used by sister brands Omoda and Jaecoo in their respective C5 CSH and incoming J5 SHS, the L6 is a plug-in hybrid and pairs the mentioned 1.5-litre engine with an 18.4-kWh battery pack.

Connected to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the L6 LSH has a combined output of 205kW/365Nm, an electric-only range of 107 km and a total of 1 200 km with the combustion engine taken into account.

Stay tuned

As with the L4 and eventually, the L8, the L6 will be sold through Lepas’ current 33 dealer network, with pricing to be announced soon.

In terms of pricing, expect a considerable premium over the L4, whose stickers range from R299 900 to R419 900.