Haval H5 enters production as sized-up Land Cruiser 300 rival

Uncovered back in March its newest SUV, Great Wall Motors (GWM) owned Haval has officially commenced production of its massive new H5 in China.

The biggest SUV to ever wear the Haval name, H5 represents a huge departure from the previous generation that until a facelift in 2012, went under the Hover name in South Africa as a GWM rather than a Haval.

Size matters

Seemingly styled to resemble the long-gone Ford Excursion, the H5, which has already been tipped as a rival for the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Nissan Patrol, rides on a body-on-frame platform shared with the GWM King Kong Canon bakkie and measures 5 190 mm long, 1 905 mm wide and 1 835 mm tall.

Its wheelbase stretching 3 140 mm, the H5 not only measures 25 mm longer than the Patrol, but a whopping 210 mm more on the Land Cruiser 300 while providing seating for five only.

At a smidgen under 5.2 metres long, the H5 is more than 200 mm longer than a Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Image: carsnewschina.com.

According to China’s dongchedi.com, the H5 not only sports a standard panoramic sunroof measuring 0.8 square metres, but as much as 2 116-litres of boot space with the second row down.

Inside and up front

Based on prior findings, three trim levels with corresponding grille designs will be offered; base, L and Max, with notable specification items comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, physical climate control switchgear and a multi-function steering wheel seemingly not offered on any other Haval product.

Despite its dimensions, the interior only provides seating for five. Image: carsnewschina.com.

Resplendent with the same chunky gear lever as the Tank 300, the H6, despite it size, won’t be powered by an engine greater than 2.0-litres or initially, with any form of electrification.

Instead, two units have been confirmed; a turbo-petrol producing 165 kW and a turbodiesel producing 122 kW. Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic with drive either going to the front wheels or all four via a torque-on-demand all-wheel-drive system.

No confirmation yet

Likely to slot-in below the more premium Tank 500, the H5 will reportedly retail from between 100 000 to 150 000 yuan in China, which, when directly converted, amounts to between R253 500 to R380 000.

For now, the H5 remains unconfirmed for South Africa most likely as a result of GWM focusing on the imminent unveilings of the Tank 300 and all-electric Ora displayed at the Nampo Agricultural expo in Bothaville in the Free State two months ago.

Showed approval be given though, expect sales to only start next year.

Additional information and images from carnewschina.com.

