Jetour surprises with first look of incoming T-Series flagship T8

The T8 is likely to enter production at some point this year, powered by a reported hybrid powertrain.

One of several new models displayed at the Beijing Motor Show this past week, Jetour provided the first official preview of its third T-Series model in the shape of the T8.

Reported seven-seater

Although appearing production ready, the displayed model featured blacked out windows, suggesting its interior hasn’t been finalised yet.

Seemingly the brand’s new flagship above the T2, the T8 reportedly has a three-row layout and a more off-road biased driveline than the T2.

Hybrid powertrain

According to carnewschina.com, the boxy T8 is powered by a hybrid powertrain, modelled around the 2.0 T-GDI engine used in the T1 and T2.

No details about the T8 emerged at the Beijing showpiece. Picture: Charl Bosch

Reportedly, this develops in the vicinity of 190kW, and is matched to a what is believed to be a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Resembling the Defender 110 from side, the Range Rover Sport at the front and past generations full-size Range Rover at the rear, the T8, for now, is an otherwise uncertainty as no details were disclosed.

More later

However, given its almost production ready looks, expect more details to emerge over the coming weeks and months.