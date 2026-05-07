What to expect: Hybrid Jaecoo J5 reveal time confirmed

Simply titled J5 HEV will become the new flagship variant of the J5 range.

Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has officially confirmed an time of reveal of the incoming hybrid J5.

Approved for the local market last year, the J5 will be marketed under the HEV banner and not the SHS or Super Hybrid System designation as on the J7.

Powertrain

As with the Omoda C5 SHS, the J5 HEV combines the familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine with a 1.83-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

For South Africa, this means outputs of 165kW/295Nm delivered to the front wheels through a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

In terms of performance, the J5 HEV will get from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 179 km/h. Fuel consumption is said to be 5.3 L/100 km and the combined range “over 1 000 km”.

Spec

Set to become the new flagship J5 above the combustion engine-only Inferno, the HEV will be equipped as standard with a 13.2-inch infotainment display, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and an eight-speaker Sony sound system to name but a few.

Likely price?

Confirmed to go on-sale in July, the J5 HEV could, speculatively, have a price tag of around the R500 000 mark based on the Inferno’s R479 900 sticker and the R519 900 asking price of the base J7 Vortex.

However, expect Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa to only announce details closer to its eventual launch.