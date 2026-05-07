Incoming Lepas L6 previewed as an EV and PHEV in Beijing

The step-up from the L4 will launch in South Africa during the third quarter of the year.

Having opened its South African catalogue with the arrival of the L4 earlier this year, Lepas used the Beijing Motor Show last month to provide the first official sighting of the production L6.

Seemingly, only PHEV or EV

Already approved for South Africa alongside the L4 and the incoming flagship L8, the L6 debuted as either a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) or an EV, suggesting it might not be offered with a conventional combustion engine option at all.

Rear-end styling borrows not only from the L4, but also the North American Dodge Hornet based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. Picture: Charl Bosch

Lepas’ version of parent company Chery’s Tiggo 7, the L6 sports the same leopard inspired styling as the L6, with the EV being different in its lack of a grille and with restyled headlights.

According to AutoTrader, the plug-in hybrid L6 will be marketed under the LSH or Lepas Super Hybrid moniker, its version of Chery’s CSH (Chery Super Hybrid) and Omoda & Jaecoo’s SHS or Super Hybrid System.

Fundamentals and spec

Riding on the same LEX platform as the L4, the L6 has the following measurements:

Length : 4 552mm

: 4 552mm Wheelbase : 2 700mm;

: 2 700mm; Height : 1 682mm;

: 1 682mm; Width: 1 852mm.

Interior is near identical to that of the L4. Picture: Charl Bosch

According to the publication, boot space amounts to 397-litres with the 60/40 split rear seats upright.

In term of features, the L6 sports 19-inch alloy wheels, the same 8.8-inch instrument cluster and 13.2-inch infotainment system from the L6, a wireless smartphone charging pad, electric tailgate, a Sony sound system and ambient lighting.

Up front

On the power front, both AutoTrader and paultan.org report the L6 as marrying the Chery Group’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine with an 18.4-kWh battery pack.

Connected to a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the setup delivers a combined 205kW/365Nm, allowing for a reported electric-only range of 107km and a total of 1 200km with the combustion engine included.

Electric L6 sports a redesigned front facia devoid of a grille and with different headlight. Picture: Lepas Thailand Facebook

At the other end of the spectrum, the EV is motivated by a 67-kWh battery pack that powers a single electric motor.

The result is an output of 178kW/275Nm, a range of 510km based on China’s CLTC cycle and DC charging support up to 120kW, which will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80%.

Third quarter arrival

As is well-known by now, the L6 will arrive on local soil in the third quarter of the year followed soon after by the L8.

Set to be sold from Lepas’ nationwide dealer network of 33 outlets, specification and pricing of the L6 will only be confirmed closer its market launch.

As a reminder, pricing for the L4 ranges from R299 900 for the Amur to R369 900 for the mid-spec Javan and up to R419 900 for the flagship Pantera.