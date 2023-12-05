Chery Tiggo 4 Pro holds off Haval Jolion in Chinese SUV race

Chery enjoys comfortable lead as the top-selling SUV from China in South Africa in 2023.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro held onto its crown as the best-selling Chinese car in South Africa in November.

The Tiggo 4 Pro found itself a titanic battle with the Haval Jolion over the previous 16 months, but managed to pull well clear over its rival last month. The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro recorded a comfortable win with sales of 986 to the 508 of its rival in November.

The Haval Jolion has been experiencing slow sales since September, with the SUV even falling below its H6 sibling in November. Only 508 Jolions found new homes in November, with 654 new H6s being sold.

Chery Tiggo 4 holds it own

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, bolstered by the recent introduction of the entry-level LiT model, recorded its best ever local sales month in November. It was the 12th best selling vehicle overall in Mzansi and the third best-selling SUV after the Corolla Cross (1 766) and Nissan Magnite (986).

Since January a staggering 9 156 units of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro have been sold. This is 1 009 more than the Haval Jolion, of which 8 047 have been sold in 2023.

A total of 5 043 new Haval Jolions has been sold in the first 11 months of this year.

Elsewhere in the Chery stable, a total of 3 567 Tiggo 7 Pros have been sold. A total of 2 195 of the bigger Tiggo 8 Pro were sold in the first 11 months of the year.

More to come

In the overall SUV race between the two local Chinese heavyweights, Chery leads 2023 with 14 918. Haval’s total SUV sales for the year is 13 091.

Chery is set to further stretch its lead when the Omoda numbers will be released by Naamsa. Chery rolled out the sub brand with the introduction of the C5 in April. The C5 GT has since joined the marque, with the C9 being introduced next year.

Over and above Omoda, Chery is also set to introduce the Jaecoo sub brand to Mzansi next year.

Haval will count on GWM sub brand Tank to bolster sales in 2024. The brand was introduced through the GWM 300 this year, with the 500 to possibly follow at a later stage.