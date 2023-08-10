Diesel boxed as Hyundai fully details all-new Santa Fe

By Charl Bosch

After revealing the all-new Santa Fe last month as the most dramatic and controversial generation to date, Hyundai has now disclosed complete details as part of the newcomer’s outright unveiling in South Korea today.

Outside of the box

Conforming to a concept Hyundai calls “Open for More”, the inherent controversy stems from the design that adopts a box-like look similar to the Land Rover Defender 130 and the long-since discontinued North American-only Ford Flex.

Riding on alloy wheel sizes ranging from 18 to 21-inches, Hyundai has further incorporated styling from the Indian-market Exter, namely the H-pattern LED headlights, bonnet and the look of the wheel arches.

Arguably more provocative, the squared-off rear facia sees the LED lights move to below the bumper, separated by gloss black insert, in a fashion not dissimilar to the much-criticised second generation Ford Scorpio.

Outside of North America, 10 colours will be made available, namely Terracotta Orange, Creamy White Matte, Abyss Black Pearl, Creamy White Pearl, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Typhoon Silver Metallic, Cyber Sage Pearl, Pebble Blue Pearl, Ocado Green Pearl and Earthy Brass Metallic Matte.

Dimensions and space

Hyundai also detailed the Santa Fe’s dimensions, which amounts to an overall length of 4 830 mm, wheelbase of 2 815 mm, height of 1 720 mm and width of 1 900 mm.

Compared to its predecessor, the Santa Fe is 55 mm longer and 10 mm taller, with the overall width remaining the same. The claimed wheelbase has been stretched though by 50 mm.

Rear facia design. arguably, one of the most controversial styling points. Image: Hyundai.

As before, the Santa Fe provides seating for seven with 725-litres available with the third row not in use. Surprisingly, Hyundai didn’t reveal any figures with all seven seats up, or with the middle row folded in conjunction with the third.

Said to be more spacious in the second and third though, legroom has been increased by 20 mm and 15 mm, while headroom has gone up by 69 mm and 30 mm respectively.

What’s in the box?

As for the interior itself, which can be finished in five hues – Black Ink, Supersonic Grey, Obsidian Black Pecan Brown, and Forest Green – the Santa Fe premieres what Hyundai calls a Panoramic Curved Display comprising a dual 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Resplendent with a mix of physical and touch touch-sensitive, including a Defender-esque 6.6-inch climate control display, the interior boasts a floating centre console complete with two wireless smartphone charging pads, a pair of type-C USB ports and cupholders, a digital rear-view mirror and seats finished in a material made from recycled plastic bottles.

Inspiration from the Land Rover Defender has also made it to the interior. Image: Hyundai.

Depending on the market, the expansive safety and driver assistance systems portfolio consists of Rear Occupant Alert, Driver Attention Alert, navigation-based Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Collision Avoidance Assist, a surround-view camera system, Remote Control Park and Safe Exit Assist.

Carried over from the previous Santa Fe, but in upgraded from, is the front and rear parking sensors, the Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Lane Following Assist systems.

Petrol or hybrid

For the first time in its 23-year history the Santa Fe won’t be privy to a diesel engine, more than likely as a result of emissions regulations favouring electric motivation.

As such, models sold in Europe will either make do with a 1.6 T-GDI hybrid producing 132kW/265Nm, or a plug-in hybrid that combines the mentioned petrol with an electric motor and battery pack for a combined output of 118kW/265Nm.

At home in South Korea and the United States, the Santa Fe will be specified with two power units as well; the conventional hybrid and a big displacement 2.5 T-GDI rated at 207kW/422Nm.

The final option destined for “other regions”, is the latter engine without the turbocharger, which results in both power and torque dropping to 143kW/246Nm.

On the transmission front, selected via a new column shift lever, a six-speed automatic features on all of the hybrids with the free-breathing eight-speed ‘box making use of an eight-speed automatic. Employed on the 2.5 T-GDI is an eight-speed dual-clutch.

Wait starts

Heading for sale in key markets from the first half of next year, the Santa Fe remains unconfirmed for South Africa and is unlikely to be shrouded in mystery until at least next year given the model’s local market performance with sales often failing to surpass 25 units.

Should approval be given though, don’t expect the Santa Fe until at least the middle of 2024.

