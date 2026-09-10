Facelift Hyundai Staria arrives with updated styling and more tech

Inside van's revised cabin, two 12.3-inch screens replace the 10.25-inch displays from before.

Almost exactly five years after its local introduction, Hyundai has given the Staria a facelift.

The five-model van range now features updated styling, a more sophisticated cabin and upgraded infotainment technology.

“The Hyundai Staria has always offered South African customers a different vision of what a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) can be,” says Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“This facelift strengthens that proposition, giving customers more technology, greater comfort and an even more distinctive vehicle without losing the versatility that makes Staria so appealing.”

Most of the MPV’s exterior refresh takes place at the front, which features redesigned bumpers and radiator grilles. The grille design improves both cooling and aerodynamics.

The Hyundai Staria’s signature horizontal daytime running light also benefits from a redesigned. The three-part treatment from before has been integrated into a cleaner and more cohesive light signature. Other exterior enhancements also include new wheel designs and revised rear bumper garnish.

Bigger screens

Inside, the two 10.25-inch screens from before have been replaced by dual 12.3-inch displays, which are set in a redesigned front fascia and dashboard. The updates also include a new steering wheel and updated cabin.

The new infotainment system measures 12.3 inches. Picture: Supplied

Kept unchanged is the 2.2-litre turbodiesel engine. The mill produces 130kW of power and 430Nm of torque which go to the front wheels via eight-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims that it will sip eight litres per 100km.

“The facelifted Hyundai Staria combines passenger-carrying capability with the comfort, technology and refinement expected by today’s customers,” says Johan Nel, Sales Director at Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“For business users, our dedicated fleet operation also adds tailored solutions, account support and access to a nationwide network of 100 dealerships.”

Hyundai Staria pricing

Staria 2.2 3-seater Panel van – R719 900

Staria 2.2 9-seater Executive Bus AT – R959 900

Staria 2.2 11-seater Executive Bus AT – R969 900

Staria 2.2 9-seater Elite Bus AT – R1 099 900

Staria 2.2 9-seater Luxury Bus AT – R1324 900

*Pricing includes seven-year/200 000km warranty, seven-year/105 000km service plan for the Luxury and six-year/90 000km service plan for Executive and Elite.