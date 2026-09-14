Hyundai gives Stargazer right of view into South Africa in 2027

Local line-up will span two derivatives, two transmission options and a single normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Hyundai South Africa has confirmed that its three-row MPV for the developing market, the Stargazer, will become a reality in the first quarter of next year.

Approving the rival for the Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion, Mitsubishi Xpander and sister brand Kia’s Carens at the launch of the facelift Creta in Johannesburg last Friday (11 September), Hyundai also announced a two-model line-up, as well as a single engine option.

What is it?

Assembled alongside the Creta at the Cikarang plant in Indonesia, Stargazer uses the same platform, which also underpins the Carens made at the Anantapur facility in India.

Although on sale in Indonesia since 2022, the Stargazer’s arrival comes after its first mid-life facelift introduced in its home market in July this year.

Renamed, though, to Stargazer Cartenz after Indonesia’s highest peak, Puncak Cartenz, the newcomer will drop the latter designation and be known solely as Stargazer in South Africa.

Its styling derived from the Staria at the time of its unveiling four years ago, the refresh has brought a less futuristic look in that the headlights have been redesigned, the rounded LED light strip at the base of the bonnet removed and the bumper restyled.

In addition, the grille has been styled in an H-pattern, the bonnet made longer, the air vents on the side of the bumper renewed and a faux skidplate inserted below the bumper.

Along with the front, Hyundai has completely redesigned the Stargazer’s rear facia. Picture: Hyundai Indonesia

At the rear, X-shaped light clusters fall away in favour of new boomerang shaped item, now connected by a central light bar that forms a new H-pattern.

Also new is the tailgate and the bumper, the latter now accommodating the numberplate that moves from the former.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the Stargazer, in Cartenz form, has the following dimensions:

Length : 4 575mm;

: 4 575mm; Wheelbase : 2 780mm;

: 2 780mm; Height : 1 695mm;

: 1 695mm; Width: 1 780mm

By comparison, the Cartenz is 115mm longer than the pre-facelift Stargazer, with the fitting of 17-inch alloy wheels upping its height to 1 710mm.

Interior has been redesigned to incorporate elements from the Santa Fe and Creta. Picture: Hyundai Indonesia

As before, ground clearance is rated at 205mm and boot space between 185 litres with all three rows in use, and 585 litres with the third row folded down. A figure with the second row folded flat isn’t known.

Locally, Hyundai South Africa is yet to confirm whether the Stargazer will be sold solely with seven seats, or as an option, with six to directly rival the Suzuki XL-6.

Two models, one engine

As mentioned, two trim levels have been confirmed, Premium and Executive, both powered by the normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine used in the Creta.

An option that also debuted in the Carens last month, the unit develops 85kW/144Nm and will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox in the Premium and Hyundai’s CVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) in the Executive.

More next year

Given the Stargazer’s choice of four trim levels in Indonesia, expect details about its specification sheet for South Africa to only be announced next year.

The same also extends to its price tag, which ranges from Rp241 400 000 to Rp318 000 000, calculated as between R221 559 and R291 863 when directly converted and without taxes.