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Hyundai hands Cargo commercial overalls to Exter

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

17 September 2026

04:00 pm

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Exter Cargo replaces the Venue as Hyundai's new flagship passenger vehicle-based commercial offering.

Hyundai Exter Cargo South Africa price

Cargo hasn’t been changed visually from the Premium trim level it is based on. Picture: Hyundai

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Hyundai has expanded its passenger vehicle-based commercial line-up to include a panel van version of the Exter as a step up from the Grand i10.

Spec

Once again marketed under the Cargo banner, the new addition uses the entry-level Premium grade as a base, but without any external changes bar the Cargo badge on its tailgate.

Hyundai Exter Cargo South Africa price
Interior has been carried over from the normal Exter Premium, along with the same level of specification. Picture: Hyundai

As such, visual elements such as the 15-inch imitation alloy wheels, colour-coded bumpers and door handles, electric mirrors and LED daytime running lights all remain, along with the following specification items:

  • auto on/off headlights;
  • cloth upholstered seats;
  • multi-function steering wheel;
  • air-conditioning;
  • electric windows;
  • eight-adjustable driver’s seat;
  • 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster;
  • keyless entry;
  • eight-inch infotainment display;
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;
  • six airbags;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • rear parking sensors.

Unchanged powertrain

Up front, the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine once again produces 61kW/114Nm, which goes to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Exter Cargo South Africa price
Small Cargo badge on the tailgate differentiates from the commercial Exter from the normal Premium variant on which it is based. Picture: Hyundai

Whereas the standard Exter Premium offers the option of the five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), the Cargo is solely available with the manual.

Cargo capacity

Compared to the normal Exter, the Cargo’s biggest change resides inside where the rear seats have been removed and replaced by a flat floor with tie-down hooks.

Hyundai Exter Cargo South Africa price
Steel mesh partition separates the cabin from the cargo area. Hyundai claims a payload of 450 kg. Picture: Hyundai

Along with a mesh pattern partition separating the cab from the cargo area, steel protection bars have been added behind the side windows. The claimed payload is 450kg and the cargo volume, 1 275-litres.

Price

As with the standard Exter, the Cargo’s price tag again includes a seven-year/200 000km warranty as well as the two-year/30 000km service plan.

  • Exter 1.2 Premium – R269 900
  • Exter 1.2 Premium AMT – R294 900
  • Exter 1.2 Cargo – R284 500
  • Exter 1.2 Executive – R289 900
  • Exter 1.2 Executive AMT – R314 900
  • Exter 1.2 Elite AMT – R334 900

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