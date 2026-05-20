Pricing confirmed ahead of launch as iCaur stickers new 03T

Until the arrival of the range-extending V27 at the end of the year, the 03T serves as the flagship iCaur model.

Ahead of its official market launch at the end of this month, Chery-owned iCaur has revealed pricing of the 03T that will sit above the retro-styled V23 in its product range.

An updated version of the 03 that launched the iCaur brand in China three years ago, the 03T will be offered solely as an EV, though a range-extending variant is known to be under development and possibly expected to arrive next year.

2WD or AWD

For South Africa, iCaur, whose name had to be changed from iCar in China due to copyright laws, will offer a single 03T variant, with the only difference being the drive wheels and size of the battery pack.

In the two-wheel drive, the 65.6kWh battery and single motor develop 135kW/220Nm, allowing for a top speed of 150km/h and 0-100km/h in 10.5 seconds.

The claimed range is 431km, with the required waiting time from 10-80% using a DC fast charger up to 85kW being 30 minutes.

The 03T will be offered either two-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Picture: iCaur

Moving to the all-wheel drive, which had originally been planned to be sold as a Jaecoo under the Jaecoo J6 nomenclature, a larger 69.7kWh battery pack is used, along with a second electric motor.

The result is a 205kW/385Nm, the same 150km/h top speed as the two-wheel drive, but 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds.

iCaur claims a range of 436km and the same charging time as the two-wheel drive when plugged in to a DC fast charger.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the 03T has the following measurements:

Length : 4 380mm;

: 4 380mm; Wheelbase : 2 715mm;

: 2 715mm; Height : 1 741mm; and

: 1 741mm; and Width: 1 916 mm.

On the practical front, iCaur claims a boot space of between 450 and 1 238 litres, with an additional 40 litres being provided by a faux spare wheel cover affixed to the tailgate.

Regardless of the drive wheels, the 03T has a claimed ground clearance of 200mm, a departure angle of 31°, an approach angle of 28° and a breakover angle of 20°.

Standard on both variants is a drive mode selector with four settings: Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom.

Reserved for the all-wheel drive are five additional modes: Slippery, Beach, Muddy, Bumpy and All-Road Mode.

Spec

On the specification front, both 03T models are equipped with the following as standard:

19-inch alloy wheels;

LED headlights;

dual-zone climate control;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s chair;

ambient lighting;

15.6-inch infotainment display;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

four USB ports; and

wireless smartphone charging pad.

Standard on all 03T models is a 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: iCaur

Safety and driver assistance come in the form of:

six airbags;

540-degree camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Detection;

Lane Keep Assist;

Front Collision Warning;

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking; and

Driver Attention Alert.

Reserved for the all-wheel drive is a massaging function for the front seats, an ottoman-style folding seat for the front passenger and a 12-speaker Infinity sound system in place of the two-wheel drive’s unbranded eight-speaker audio.

Colours

On the colour front, five hues are provided:

Khaki White;

Starlight Silver;

Cyan Grey;

Toronto Red;

Carbon Crystal Black.

Price

Going on sale at the time of iCaur’s official media launch on 28 May, the 03T’s price tag includes an eight-year/200 000km warranty, a five-year/100 000km service plan and an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty for the first owner.