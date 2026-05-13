Dongfeng product range expands with newly priced all-electric 06

At a smidge below R500 000 for the base model, the 06 becomes South Africa's most affordable all-electric SUV.

Still one of the comparatively smallest Chinese vehicles brands in South Africa, Dongfeng [pr. dong-fong and not dong-feng) has announced pricing of its first SUV in the shape of the simply titled 06.

Fundamentals

Known as the Nammi 06 in its home market, and Vigo in other export markets, the 06 joins the already available Box as the second Nammi-range of products in South Africa, albeit without the designation being used.

Shown at last year’s Shanghai Motor Show for the first time, the 06 rides on the same Quantum Architecture S3 platform as the Box, with the following dimensions:

Length : 4 306 mm;

: 4 306 mm; Wheelbase : 2 175 mm;

: 2 175 mm; Height : 1 654 mm;

: 1 654 mm; Width: 1 868 mm

Unusually fitted with a split opening tailgate, Dongfeng claims an overall boot space of 500-litres and reportedly, enough space for a “2 000 mm bed” with the 60/40 split rear back folded flat. An additional 49-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Two battery pack options

For South Africa, two trim levels are offered, E1 and E3, both with differently sized battery packs.

In the E1, the 44.9-kWh battery powers a single electric motor on the front axle for a final output of 120kW/230Nm. The claimed range, based on China’s CLTC cycle, is 401 km.

Rear facia design has elements of the Kia Seltos and even the Subaru XV. Picture: Dongfeng New Zealand

For the E3, power and torque figures are unchanged, however, the battery now displaces 51.8-kWh, enough for a claimed CLTC range of 471 km.

In both instances, the E1 and E3 are equipped with a 6.6 kW on-board charger, though, the former supports DC charging up to 60 kW and the latter up to 167 kW.

Respective waiting time from 30-80% are 30 and 18 minutes, and top speed limited to 150 km/h.

Spec

As for spec, both models have the following as standard:

auto on/off LED headlights;

electric mirrors;

auto lock/unlock doors;

roof rails;

imitation leather upholstery;

automatic air-conditioning with rear vents;

front armrest;

push-button start;

six-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

8.8-inch digital instrument cluster;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

12.8-inch infotainment system;

keyless entry

On the safety and driver assistance side, Dongfeng has made the following standard on both variants:

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

traction control;

Corner Brake Control;

Hill Start Assist

Unique to the E3, the E1’s 17-inch steel wheels are replaced by 18-inch alloys, the LED headlights with Adaptive diodes and the cruise control with Adaptive Cruise Control.

A 12.8-inch infotainment display is standard on both derivatives. Picture: Dongfeng New Zealand

Also gaining on the E1 are heated and folding electric mirrors, ambient lighting, a rear armrest and electric front seats that also feature heating and cooling settings.

Added safety systems on the E3 include:

front parking sensors;

360-degree camera system;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Keep Assist

Standard on both variants is a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Comfort and Sport. Neither Apple CarPlay nor Android Auto, however, features.

Colours

On the colour front, the 06 can be had in two interior colours, grey/black and beige/black, and six exterior hues:

Stone White;

Midnight Black;

Phantom Silver;

Wheat Yellow;

Sunset Orange;

Mist Green

Price