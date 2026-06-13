PODCAST: Spruced up 1.9-litre diesel ace up facelift Isuzu’s sleeve

Updated bakkie goes up against superb Ford Ranger 2.0-litre single turbodiesel.

While the new Isuzu D-Max may not be privy to the Japanese carmaker’s 2.2-litre turbodiesel offered in other markets, the updated bakkie still has an ace up its sleeve under the bonnet.

The 1.9-litre and 3.0-litre turbodiesel mills has been kept unchanged. But the former has been given a new lease on life by virtue of various upgrades.

Isuzu D-Max makes a Pitstop

On this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the changes made to the bakkie. And more particular the 1.9-litre mill.

The engine produces an unchanged 110kW of power and 350Nm of torque. But it now features a bigger and newer turbocharger and an upgraded Engine Computer Unit. Fuel pressure boost has been increased and maximum torque revs reduced by 300rpm to 1 500rpm.

Throttle response has been also improved, the combustion chamber itself redesigned and the ratios for the six-speed automatic gearbox altered.

In 3.0-litre DDI guise, the Isuzu D-Max still produces 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque. This mill, which once held the record as the fastest four-cylinder bakkie engine in the land, is also mated to six-speed auto box.

Gunning for Ford Ranger

The 1.9-litre provides an interesting match-up for the 2.0-litre single turbo Ford Ranger. After the 2.0-litre bi-turbo was axed, the single turbo is the only diesel engine in the stable below the 3.0-litre V6.

Ford’s single turbo makes 125kW/405Nm and has proven its worth in terms of performance and fuel consumption. An engine we often described as South Africa’s best-kept secret, the single turbo has also recently been introduced on the current generation Ford Everest for the first time.

South Africa’s favourite bakkie, the new Toyota Hilux, will not be playing in this category anymore. The 110kW/400Nm 2.4-litre GD-6 diesel engine has been dropped from the revised lineup.