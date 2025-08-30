JAC T9 plug-in hybrid guns for Ford Ranger Raptor and BYD Shark

Yet another powerful double cab arrives to challenge for crown of Mzansi's fastest bakkie.

JAC Motors South Africa are on a charge for a better choice of words, and the soon-to-arrive T9 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) bakkie can only add to their ongoing sales success story.

At the same time, performance enthusiasts will be keen to see if this new offering, with almost 300kW of power on tap, will be able to outgun the Ford Ranger Raptor and new king of the timesheets, the BYD Shark.

This month, JAC Motors South Africa received its first T9 PHEVs amid growing interest in green alternative-energy vehicles. Ahead of its imminent launch, local technical teams will test the T9 PHEV under South African conditions to gather data on performance, energy efficiency, fuel consumption and off-road capability, ensuring it meets and exceeds customer expectations.

ALSO READ: JAC T9 bakkie beats Isuzu KB and Toyota Hilux endurance records

JAC T9 PHEV’s impressive numbers

The JAC T9 PHEV combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 160kW and 370Nm with two electric motors, one located at the front and one at the rear. The front electric motor delivers 60kW and 150Nm, while the rear motor provides a further 70kW/150Nm. Combined this advanced hybrid system generates an impressive 290kW and 670Nm of torque.

To put this into perspective, Ford’s Ranger Raptor produces 292kW of power and 583Nm of torque. The BYD Shark makes 321kW and 650Nm. Equal in power with the Ranger Raptor while offering slightly more torque than the BYD Shark, could the JAC T9 PHEV become South Africa’s fastest bakkie?

“We are excited to introduce state-of-the-art electric vehicles to our local range,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa. “With our market leadership in battery-electric trucks, the T9 PHEV further strengthens our line-up, giving customers the chance to embrace green-energy mobility and join the growing trend of environmentally friendly, innovative and sustainable vehicles.”

ALSO READ: Power boost for JAC T9 Hunter Special Edition models

T-Series on a roll

JAC Motors recently announced the upcoming launch of its limited-edition T9 Hunter and T9 PHEV, which will further drive sales growth of the T-Series. The range also gains a T6 2.0L CTi single cab, expanding customer choice and strengthening the line-up.

Powered by a 2.0L CTi engine, the JAC T9 has earned a strong reputation for fuel efficiency and exceptional value, supported by an extensive specification list in South Africa. Sales of the flagship T9 range grew 30% year-on-year up till the end of 2025. This performance was central to a 36% year-over-year sales increase across the T-Series, which also includes the T8 and T6 double cab line-ups. For the same period, JAC Motors’ total sales increased 49% year-over-year.

“We are privileged to represent a well-established brand with more than 60 years of heritage, operating in over 130 countries,” concludes Göbel.

“After eight years of local trading, South Africa now ranks among JAC Motors China’s Top 10 distributors, a recognition that adds another notable achievement to JAC Motors South Africa’s track record.”