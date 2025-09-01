LDV South Africa slaps prices on Terron 9 bakkie and D90 SUV

At over 5.5 m long, the Terron 9 is one of the longest bakkies sold in South Africa.

LDV has, for the moment, completed its product roll-out for 2025 after announcing price and spec details of the Terron 9 bakkie and long overdue D90 body-on-frame SUV at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend.

Terron 9

Introduced in Australia earlier this year, the Terron 9 becomes the biggest and longest bakkie to be sold in South Africa with measurements of 5 500 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 300 mm, height of 1 874 mm and width of 1 997 mm.

Offering a ground clearance of 220 mm, tow rating of 3 500 kg and a payload up to 1 110 kg, the Terron 9 has an approach angle of 29-degrees, breakover angle of 20-degrees and a departure angle of 25-degrees, with the claimed wading depth being 550 mm.

For South Africa, three trim levels have been selected, Elite, Premium and Flagship, all powered by LDV’s in-house developed 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine producing 163kW/520Nm.

As standard, all variants have part-time four-wheel drive and the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to the rear diff-lock all variants feature, the Flagship also comes equipped with a front locking differential.

Somewhat surprisingly, no details surrounding spec was divulged, however, noted items at the event included heated, ventilated and massaging front seats, the dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof and an eight-speaker JBL sound system.

Terron 9’s interior adopts a minimalist design. Image: Sean Nurse

A wireless smartphone charger, a heated steering wheel, electrically opening tailgate and up to 20-inch completes the features list.

In total, buyers have a choice of six colours; white, silver, black, yellow, blue and green.

Initially, only the Premium and Flagship will be made available, with the Elite arriving early next year.

D90

Shown on local soil just over a year ago in an ultimately delayed market launch, the D90 becomes LDV’s first SUV with space for seven similar to its intended rivals, the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Everest, Isuzu MU-X, Mitsubishi Pajero and Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Based on the same platform as the T60, the D90, known as the Maxus Territory in China, has dimensions of 5 046 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 960 mm, height of 1 876 mm and width of 2 016 mm.

D90 rides on the same platform as the T60 bakkie. Image: Charl Bosch

A line-up comprising two variants, Elite and Flagship, the D90 uses the twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel from its bakkie sibling, delivering 160kW/500Nm.

Also hooked to a ZF-made eight-speed ‘box, the D90 has a ground clearance of 230 mm, tow rating up to 3 100 kg, low range and a standard rear diff-lock.

D90 will have seven seats as standard across both available trim grades. Image: Charl Bosch

In terms of spec, both the Elite and Flagship are equipped with tri-zone climate control, two 12.3-inch displays, LED headlights and fog lamps, a wireless smartphone charging pad, seven airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning.

Also standard on both is an off-road mode selector with five settings, Auto, Sand, Gravel, Snow and Rocks, and a conventional drive mode with Eco and Sport options.

D90’s interior is modelled on the T60, but with a pair of 12.3-inch displays. Image: Charl Bosch

For the Flagship, LDV has swapped the Elite’s 18-inch alloys for 20-inch wheels, the manual tailgate for an electrically opening/closing lid, the sunroof for a full panoramic and the reverse camera for a 360-degree surround-view.

Adding further to the Flagship is heated and ventilated electric front seats, a second wireless smartphone charging pad, a heated steering wheel, a 12-speaker JBL sound system and two additional diff-locks for a total of three.

On the colour front, LDV has approved four hues: white, grey, red and green.

Price

Standard across all Terron 9 and D90 models is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/100 000 km service plan.

Terron 9

Terron 9 2.5D Elite 4×4 AT – R699 900

Terron 9 2.5D Premium AT – R779 900

Terron 9 2.5D Flagship 4×4 AT – R849 900

D90

D90 2.0 BiT Elite 4×4 AT – R799 900

D90 2.0 BiT Flagship 4×4 AT – R899 900

