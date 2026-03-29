Jaecoo J5 shows premium quality doesn’t have to break the bank

Omoda C5, Fiat 500 and Mahindra XUV700 all stylish rides without premium price tags.

Cars have become very expensive, but looking premium doesn’t have to come at a massive price.

Some new cars deliver the sort of style, tech and cabin appeal you’d expect from more expensive vehicles, without venturing into luxury-brand territory.

Ranging from stylish city cars to sharply drawn crossovers and compact SUVs loaded with features, The Citizen Motoring has picked five cars that offer a taste of the upmarket life at mainstream prices.

Jaecoo J5

The Jaecoo J5 marks the Chery-owned marque’s first foray into the compact SUV class. Visually, it leans toward more premium offerings, with Range Rover-like proportions and several upmarket design touches.

All model derivatives are equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to a CVT.

Priced at R479 900, the Inferno flagship model includes features that are often reserved for more expensive vehicles. These include a 540-degree surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, a power-operated tailgate, and leather-trimmed seats with power adjustment for the driver and heating for the front row.

There are few cars priced south of the R500 000-mark that offer the same sense of fit, finish, and perceived build quality as the Jaecoo J5.

Fiat 500

The hatchback might be getting on, but the Fiat 500 still oozes charm from every pore. Launched in 2007, it remains a popular buy for those who worship at the altar of style. The range features just one model, the comprehensively-equipped 1.2 Style at R351 900.

The Fiat 500 has stood the test of time. Picture: Supplied

Safety comes in the form of seven airbags and electronic stability control, while LED headlights also form part of the package. 16-inch alloys and also a selection of delightful colours like Rugiada Green and Passione Red add to its appeal.

The Fiat 500 is hard to beat for those looking for a stylish city car.

Omoda C5

The Omoda C5’s coupe-esque lines put one in mind of high-end machinery like the BMW X6 and Audi Q8, albeit at a fraction of the price. This distinctive aesthetic and the impressive standard equipment list have made it an excellent seller for the Chery-owned brand.

All Omoda C5 models feature a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115kW and 230 Nm of torque.

The Omoda C5 is the Chery-owned brand’s entry-level SUV. Picture: Supplied

The range starts at R339 900, while R465 900 nets you the range-topping Elegance X trim, which comes standard with a generous equipment list. These include lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, a sunroof, and electrically-adjustable and ventilated front seats.

Audi A1

The Audi A1 serves as the entry point to the Ingolstadt-based brand’s local range. Built on the MQB platform, which it shares with its corporate cousin, the Volkswagen Polo, it delivers a more refined driving experience and a more luxurious feel than the VW.

The Audi A1 is a striking little car, and also, the cachet of the four rings on the grille is hard to beat. At a starting price of R530 900, the 1.0-litre hatch is rather pricey. It is R50 000 more expensive than the Jaecoo J5 Inferno and only R9 000 less than the Omoda C7 Luxury, which is arguably the more comprehensive package.

The current second-generation Audi A1 is the final encore for Ingolstadt’s smallest model. Picture: Supplied

If you’re looking for a stylish, compact hatchback with a luxury badge, the Audi A1 remains a tough act to beat.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 may have the least badge cachet of the bunch, but it counters with a stylish exterior, a spacious interior, and a long list of standard features.

To get the full suite of creature comforts, buyers will need to step up to the R599 999 AX7L or R627 899 AX7L Black Edition. The former adds features such as a surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, keyless entry, and a panoramic sunroof.

The XUV700 was rolled out in 2023. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like the Jaecoo J5, only one engine is available across the lineup – a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine producing 149kW/380Nm of torque.

The Mahindra XUV700 is a stylish and practical SUV that looks more expensive than its price tag suggests, with flush door handles adding a bit of flair.