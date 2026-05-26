Jaecoo going electric as J5 EV gets the nod for South Africa

With the self-charging J5 HEV hybrid also launching soon, the EV will complete the J5 line-up of combustion, hybrid and EV power options.

Ahead of sister Chery-owned brand iCaur’s market debut on Thursday (28 May), Omoda & Jaecoo has released a new teaser image confirming its entry into the EV segment with the Jaecoo J5 EV.

Completing the range

A first for the brand, whose original arrival had expected to be the J6 – which debuts in updated form as the iCar 03T – the EV will complete the J5 range already comprising the conventional combustion derivative and soon, the self-charging hybrid J5 HEV.

J5 EV known as the E5 in the UK. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

Already on-sale in key right-hand drive market, the United Kingdom and Australia being the most prominent, the J5 EV will also become the new flagship J5 model as an electric version of the J7 currently doesn’t exist.

Inside and out

While the teaser images provided no details, the EV’s exterior differences from the normal J5 are easy to spot, and includes a panel for the sealed grille, aerodynamically optimised 18-inch alloy wheels, a different front bumper and a wider lower air intake.

Interior has not changed miuch from the normal J5 or J5 HEV. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo Australia

At the rear, the J5 EV is largely unchanged, bar the lack of an exhaust outlet.

Based on the UK variant, the interior is largely identical to the normal J5 and J5 HEV, aside from a different instrument cluster and EV specific graphics and readouts within the 13.2-inch infotainment display.

Motivation

The EV’s main difference, though, resides up front the 1.5 T-GDI engine has been replaced by a 58.9-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

Besides the different alloy wheels and lack of an exhaust pipe, the J5 EV – here pictured as the E5 in the UK – is otherwise identical to the combustion J5. Picture: Omoda & Jaecoo UK

Mounted on the front axle, the electric setup means outputs of 155kW/288Nm, 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds and a claimed all-electric range of 402 km.

Supporting DC charging up to 80 kW will require a waiting time of 27 minutes from 30-80%. An 11 kW on-board charger is, however, included as standard.

More to come soon

Priced at $36 990 Down Under, which equates to R433 966 when directly converted and without taxes, the J5 EV is likely to be slightly pricier given the range kicking-off at R339 900 for the entry-level Core.

As such, expect it to possibly be stickered around the R500 000 mark based on the R479 900 price tag of the flagship Inferno, and the R519 900 asking price of the Vortex that opens the J7 range up.

Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa is yet to confirm an official launch date.