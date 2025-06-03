Jaecoo J5 penned-in for third quarter South African market debut

Initial powertrain will be the familiar 1.5 T-GDI connected to a CVT rather than the 1.6 T-GDI and dual-clutch combo. A plug-in hybrid will, however, arrive at a later stage.

Jaecoo J5 will take over from the J7 as the Chery-owned division’s smallest model come the third quarter of 2025. Image: Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa

Set to become its smallest model this year, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has released select details of the incoming Jaecoo J5.

Officially shown in October last year before appearing at the Shanghai International Auto Show in March, the J5, as per its name, will take-up station below the J7 as a compact crossover, the Chery-owned division says will “raise the bar” when it arrives.

Petrol first, SHS hybrid later

Also shown as an EV in Shanghai, the local market J5 will, initially, use the familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine that powers the Tiggo Cross, Tiggo 4 Pro, Tiggo 7 Pro and the Omoda C5.

Paired to a CVT, the unit will produce the same 115kW/230Nm as the latter, and send its amount of twist to the front axle only.

Due at a later stage, possibly in the final quarter of the year or in 2026, a plug-in hybrid will be added under the SHS or Super Hybrid System banner with a reported combined system output of 145 kW.

On the spec sheet

Likely to offer an assortment of trim levels similar to the J7’s Vortex, Glacier and Inferno grades, confirmed specification items for the J5 include a 13.2-inch infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, panoramic sunroof and a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, Normal and Sport.

Approved options will include ventilated front seats, leather upholstery and dual-zone climate control.

Likely price

Reportedly still on track to make its public showing at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring in August, pricing for the Jaecoo J5 will only be announced then, or possibly at an earlier stage as part of an expanded teaser campaign.

At present, pricing for the J7 starts at R549 900 and ends at R679 900 for the all-wheel-drive Inferno. The mid-spec Glacier, meanwhile, has a sticker of R599 900.

As such, expect pricing of the J5 to possibly start around the R450 000 to R500 000 mark when sales commence.

