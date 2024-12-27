Jaecoo J7 makes grand entry – 2024 Motoring Newsmaker No 5

Rugged-styled SUV follows Chery Tiggo Pro range and Omoda C5 to South Africa.

The Jaecoo J7 was introduced as the first model of Chery’s second sub-brand in South Africa this year. Picture: Jaecoo

The Jaecoo J7 made quite a splash in 2024 when it became the first car in South Africa under Chery’s second sub-brand.

Chery re-entered the local market in 2021 and established a core line-up of SUV in the form of the Tiggo 4 Pro, 7 Pro and 8 Pro.

In 2023 Omoda became Chery’s second local sub-brand, kicking things off with the C5.

Chery unleashes Jaecoo J7

This year Jaecoo followed suit with the J7 before Jetour became Chery third sub-brand with the Dashing and X70 Plus.

Ensuring that these brands do not infringe on each other’s space, Chery has ensured that each offer something uniquely different.

The core Chery Tiggo Pro line-ups feature traditional SUV styling, the Omoda offerings are more futuristic and Jetour ranges from bold sporty to practical seven-seater designs. The Jaecoo J7 is offered as more boxy-styled and rugged-looking SUV, although it is does not set out to be a hard core 4×4.

Like other Chery products, and most Chinese offerings at that, the Jaecoo J7 is packed with spec. It’s hard to look past the ginormous 14.8-inch portrait-styled infotainment system once you get inside, but that is only the start of the tech fest.

ALSO READ: Intriguing Jaecoo J7 justifies Chery’s decision to divide and rule

Loads of creature comforts

Also standard across is a fully digital instrument cluster, 50-watt wireless smartphone charger, 360-degree surround-view camera system, nine-speaker Sony sound system and electric tailgate. The flagship Glacier gets a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, integrated dashcam and heated and ventilated front seats.

Under the bonnet of the Jaecoo J7 is a four-cylinder 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine which produces 145kW of power and 290Nm of torque. It sends the twist to either the front wheels or all four corners via seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The Jaecoo J7’s advanced safety systems include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, auto high beam assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, traffic jam assist and blind-spot monitoring.

