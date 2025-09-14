Jaecoo J5 introduced at whopping launch price of under R370k

This SUV has a Karaoke Mode, while a dog ramp provides easy access for furry friends.

Chinese carmakers have been growing their local market share at the rate of knots over the last few years and the introduction of the Jaecoo J5 will further ensure the upward curve.

Speculated to be introduced “around R450 000” Chery-owned Omoda and Jaecoo (O&J) sprung a surprise by launching the Jaecoo J5 at a very competitive starting price of R379 900. A launch offer knocks a further R10 000 off the price of the Vortex and Glacier, which sees these derivatives’ prices drop to R369 900 and R419 900 respectively. The flagship Inferno derivative stays unchanged at R479 900.

The Jaecoo J5 is the Chery sub-brand’s second local SUV after the J7. The latter start sat R519 900 and goes up to R689 900 for the plug-in hybrid model.

Jaecoo J5 for urbanites

While the J7 is positioned as a more rugged-styled SUV ready to tackle the dirt, the Jaecoo J5 is more of an urban solution. The two does share the same design language starting with the familiar “waterfall” front grille. But at 174mm the J5’s ground clearance is 26mm lower than the J7, while it also does without its sibling’s black wheel arch cladding and flush extendable door handles.

The J5 rides on the same T1X platform as the J7. At 4 380mm long it is only 120mm shorter than the J7 and its 2 620mm wheelbase is 52mm shorter than it’s sibling.

Like the Omoda C5, all three derivatives feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that sends 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque to the front wheels via CVT. In comparison, the J7’s 1.6-litre blown petrol mill makes 145kW/290Nm, but weighing in at 1 604kg is 129kg heavier.

Hybrids powertrains are scheduled for next year.

The Inferno rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Well-behaved CVT

Out on The Citizen Motoring’s short little launch drive through Johannesburg the Jaecoo J5 felt rock solid. A few typical Chinese throttle calibration issues aside, the ride is very smooth with the CVT rather well behaved. A drive mode selector offers Eco, Normal and Sport mode.

O&J claims that the Jaecoo J5 will sip 7.5 litres per 100km/h. Our launch drive was much to short to put this to the test.

The cabin is a very plush affair with very little hard plastics. With the gear selector moving to the right stalk next to the steering wheel, the centre console is very minimalistic with just three buttons and a double phone cradle underneath the 13.2-inch tablet-styled infotainment system.

Digital cluster for the win

What we really liked is the widescreen 8-inch digital cluster that fits nicely behind the steering wheel with no part of the latter obscuring its view. We felt that it works much better than the J7’s bigger instrument cluster.

Standard across the range is 17-inch alloys, electric side mirrors, four-speaker sound system, reverse camera and cruise control.

The cabin is a simplistic affair. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The Glacier gets LED headlights, panoramic sunroof and roof rails, leather seats with electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lightning, six-speaker sound system and advanced safety systems like adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

In addition, the inferno gets 18-inch alloys, power tailgate, power ventilated front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone aircon, eight-speaker sound system, 540-degree camera and full safety suite.

Something for everyone

For the entertainers out there, the sound system offers a Karaoke Mode. Dog lovers can order an optional dog ramp to assist their furry friends getting in and out of the rear.

Leg and head room is plenty in the rear, with 480-litre boot space behind it.

O&J’s swift reaction to the local market over the last years saw the Omoda C5 become a volume seller after a cheaper entry level model was introduced twice since its launch in 2023. They are not wasting any time with the introduction of the Jaecoo J5. It has gone straight to the jugular of all its rivals with its aggressive pricing.

Offering a good price to local buyers goes a long way. Offering a good price on a solid product is going to rattle many cages in the same price bracket.

Jaecoo J5 pricing

Vortex 1.5T CVT – R369 900

Glacier 1.5T CVT – R419 900

Inferno 1.5T CVT – R479 900

*Pricing includes five-year/75 000km service plan, five-year/150 000km warranty and 10-year/1-million km warranty for first owner.