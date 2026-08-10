Audi starts teasing revived A2 as its most efficient model ever made

For the time being, the A2 has not been approved as one of the eight models Ingolstadt will launch in South Africa next year.

Audi has released the clearest teaser images to date, as well as select final details, of the revived, all-electric A2 e-tron ahead of its imminent world premiere.

Returning after a 21-year hiatus, the Four Rings’ entry model throughout its six-year production run from 1999 to 2005 will simultaneously replace the A1 and Q2, but with a fully electric powertrain as hinted by the 2011 A2 Concept.

Setting a new record

Its comeback announced in March this year, the official images show the still partially disguised A2 pay an almost direct aesthetic tribute to its erstwhile sibling by retaining the same sloping roof design at the rear and hunched up tailgate.

A method meant to reduce fuel consumption by reducing aerodynamic drag, the new A2 is said to be even more efficient with a claimed drag coefficient of 0.24 versus the original’s 0.25 in its most basic form.

Obtained by the fitting of an active grille shutter, special aero alloy wheels, a sealed underbody and its shape, the A2 e-tron has a reported electric consumption of 12.8-kWh/100km.

Audi A2 3L became the Four Rings’ most fuel efficient car ever made upon its debut in 2001. Picture: favcars.com

Only obtainable with the optional efficiency package included, Audi claims the figure is equivalent to 1.3L/100 km when using the combustion engine method.

This makes the A2 e-tron more efficient than the A2 3L, whose three-cylinder 1.2 TDI engine and combination of aero and mechanical tweaks famously set a fuel consumption record, as per its name, of three litres per 100 km in 2001.

Three outputs, no quattro

Confirmed to ride on the MEB platform, the A2 will deviate further from the original which, at the time of its launch, was the only Audi model not to have the quattro all-wheel drive system, even as an option.

Only available with front-wheel drive, the A2 e-tron will be rear-wheel drive, with the electric motor being positioned on the rear axle.

In a further surprise, Audi confirmed at least three outputs from the single 61-kWh battery pack: a base model with 140kW, a mid-range 170kW variant and the flagship with 240kW.

Overall design is a direct throwback to the original A2. Picture: Audi

Despite the output of the latter, the A2 e-tron will seemingly remain rear-wheel drive and follow the same route as its predecessor by not having a quattro option.

For the moment, a claimed range is unknown, though, specification has started that the 140kW variant, with the efficiency package, will do around 500km before needing charging.

Audi has, however, confirmed that the 140kW supports DC charging up to 105kW, which will take 26 minutes from 10-80%.

Not for South Africa

Soon to be revealed in Europe, before going on sale before year-end, the A2 has not been mentioned as one of eight new models Audi will debut in South Africa in 2027.