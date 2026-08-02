Two-wheel gripping iCaur 03T still an enticing EV box full of tricks

Entry-level 03T variant has a smaller battery and less range than its all-wheel drive sibling, but with a loaded spec sheet and a R60 000 price credit.

Excluding its V23 sibling, the iCaur 03T has had the most eventful introduction to the local market.

Not an easy introduction

The 03T, the updated version of the 03 that launched the new energy vehicle iCar brand in China three years ago, was originally supposed to become a Jaecoo upon its confirmation for South Africa in 2024.

Shown as an iCaur at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring that year, it received the approval to become the Jaecoo J6 for 2025.

Come 2025, and after even being tested by Road Test Editor Mark Jones at Gerotek in full Jaecoo-spec, a decision was made to cancel it in favour of launching iCaur in South Africa.

Becoming an ‘iCaur’

Rebranded iCaur due to Apple holding the rights for the iCar name – but still pronounced “i-car” instead of “i-core” – the 03T finally premiered at last year’s Kyalami showpiece with a view of launching it alongside the V23 in 2026.

Its arrival in May this year as iCaur’s flagship is, however, temporary as the brand will debut the range-extending electric V27 next year, thereby deviating from its current standing as a fully electric vehicle-only brand.

Completely different in focus than the retro-styled V23, the 03T’s arrival of the weeklong stay took a somewhat different route.

03T was originally supposed to be the Jaecoo J6. Picture: Mark Jones

Whereas manufacturers almost always supply their top-spec variants for testing, the Khaki White test example turned out to be an entry-level two-wheel drive derivative.

Stickered at R60 000 less than the all-wheel drive, but with a smaller battery and less range, the two-wheel drive lacks for precious little on the specification front, and, bar the absence of the AWD badge on its tailgate, it is identical in appearance.

Whereas the AWD impressed during the May launch and during the drive of the homologation model in February, the two-wheel drive proved similarly impressive, but still with a few drawbacks.

Stylish box

Priced at more than competitive R639 900, the 03T makes an immediate statement as a result of the now in-vogue boxy styling direction.

As part of its restyling from 03 to 03T, iCaur has tweaked the colour coded full width panel across the front fascia, while restyling the bumper and changing the imitation mesh insert below the bonnet line to gloss black.

03T is, in effect, the facelift version of the 03 that launched the iCar brand in China three years ago. Picture: Charl Bosch

The inverted L-shaped LED headlights are also new and upon locking or unlocking the doors, project an animation in which individual section illuminates from top to bottom before the light switches on fully.

Elsewhere, the 03T has a different bonnet compared to the 03, plus new wheel arch cladding and at the rear, darkened clusters for the i-shaped taillights. Remaining are the pop-out door handles.

All 03T models ride on steel-effect 19-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Mounted on steel-looking 19-inch alloy wheels, all South African market 03T receive a two-tone exterior colour, which works in its favour in lending a purposeful look to what is also claimed to be a rugged SUV.

Stylish and different, the 03T, while not as a standout as the V23, is still sleek and eye-catching without going overboard or, as the saying goes, failing to write checks [its aesthetics] cannot cash.

Inside

Where the opposite applies is inside. Adhering to the customary minimalist design means the interior is devoid of physical switchgear as all the major functions reside within the 15.6-inch infotainment display.

Interior is minimalistic as most the majority of the functions reside within the 15.6-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

While iCaur has gone to lengths to make the system streamlined and as easy to fathom as possible, it still proves irksome, but will get more natural over time.

The cabin’s ergonomics foibles are countered by the level of fit-and-finish. In addition to the materials feeling soft, well put together and premium, the overall layout is neat despite the lack of buttons or dials, as well as inner door handles eschewed for buttons.

Front seats are electric, heated and ventilated. Picture: Charl Bosch

While a pair of wireless smartphone charging pads dominate the centre console as the gear selector resides on the steering column, seat comfort is good, with the front chairs themselves being electric, heated and ventilated.

As mentioned at the launch, the retention of a recessed instrument binnacle into the dashboard instead of a freestanding display means the steering wheel doesn’t obscure any readout, regardless of how low or high the driver’s seat is.

Practical and spacious

Unsurprisingly, the boxy design means the interior is spacious, with few complaints expected from rear passengers regarding head or legroom.

Boot space comes to 450 litres with the rear seats in use. Picture: Charl Bosch

The same goes for practicality. Opening the tailgate, which is soft closing similar to its styling inspiration, the Defender, reveals 450-litres of space, which increases to 1 238-litres with the rear seats folded flat.

What’s more, added storage is found underneath the boot board in the form of a false floor, while the imitation spare wheel cover on the tailgate offers an additional 40-litres.

Loaded with features

As mentioned, the two-wheel drive 03T only misses out on the 12-speaker Infinity sound system, massaging front seats and the ottoman-style folding passenger’s seat.

The rest is comprehensive and includes:

auto on/off LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

dual-zone climate control;

imitation leather upholstery;

electric lumbar support for the driver’s chair;

ambient lighting;

panoramic sunroof

eight-speaker sound system;

voice recognition;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

four USB ports.

Taking care of safety, which wasn’t as intrusive as expected, are:

six airbags;

540-degree camera system;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Detection;

Lane Keep Assist;

Front Collision Warning;

Lead Vehicle Alert;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Driver Attention Alert.

On the move

It is, however, on the move where the two-wheel drive’s main difference from its AWD siblings starts to tell.

Nestled at the front, the 65.6-kWh battery pack powers a single rear-mounted electric motor worth 135kW/220Nm.

While top speed is limited to 150km/h, the 70kW/165Nm reduction over the AWD is noticeable, not helped by some low-down lag despite the light 1 775kg kerb weight.

Although four driving modes are provided – Eco, Normal, Sport and Custom – the 03T is no fireball as one would ordinally expect from an EV.

Admittedly quicker and without the lag in its sportiest setting, the two-wheel drive is more relaxed and without the vigour of its dual-motor sibling.

Rear space and headroom is plentiful and comfort as good as that of the front seats. Picture: Charl Bosch

What it carries over, though, is the pliant and well-adjusted ride, plus the decently weighted steering that has three settings of its own: Standard, Comfort and Sport.

Set to Sport throughout the seven days, the steering is heavier than what is normally expected of an EV, but not lacking in feel.

In fact, the only black mark on the refinement side was the panoramic roof rattling, regardless of whether the roller blind was open or closed.

What’s more, and despite a useful 195mm of ground clearance, neither it nor the AWD are meant for tough off-roading. However, traversing a typical gravel road won’t be of much concern.

Not shy to battery drain

What frustrated the most during the 03T’s tenure was its tendency to eat through its battery at a rather quick rate, even when taking it easy.

While iCaur’s claim of 18.3-kWh/100km was bettered with a best of 16.4-kWh/100km after the seven days and 270km, charging was frustrating.

As our usual charging station had one of the pair of 60kW chargers out of action, using the single working gun proved effective, only for the process to rapidly get slower.

Although common to electric vehicles as the battery gets closer to 100%, an eventual 59 minutes and 53 seconds were needed to charge the 03T from its remaining 38% to 100%.

Two-wheel drive 03T supports DC charging up to 85kW, which iCaur claims requires a 30-minute wait from 30-80%. Picture: Charl Bosch

In total, 42.5-kWh was fed back into the battery, with the cluster, curiously, showing 501km in contrast to iCaur’s own claim of 431km.

Given, though, that the battery display comes with two readouts, standard and dynamic, the official claim more than likely referenced the latter unit.

As such, a more realistic assumption would be a dynamic range of around 380km to 400km, depending on driving style and which mode is selected.

Conclusion

As noted at the launch, the 03T, in two-wheel drive and AWD forms, make a compelling case considering what their sub-R700 000 asking prices get.

However, while visually appealing and tech-laden, the 03T, like the iCaur brand itself, will still need to prove itself in the long term.

Viewed in isolation, the most basic 03T isn’t perfect, but the ongoing uptake of EVs, value proposition and aesthetics cover the basics for what is an overall enticing package.