Jetour G700 set to smash Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest

Producing a total of 665kW and 795Nm and a combined fuel range of 900km, the Jetour G700 will be hard to ignore.

The simple fact that the Chinese are going to keep coming with ever better product gets harder and harder to ignore every day. And we are not just talking about entry level vehicles, they are targeting the premium luxury segment too.

One such example is the new Jetour G700 SUV that is heading to South Africa in 2027. Measuring 5 153mm long, 2 050mm wide and 1 960mm high with a 2 850mm wheelbase, this SUV goes straight up against the legacy stalwarts of Toyota’s Fortuner and Ford’s Everest.

Off-road capable

The Jetour G700 offers a ground clearance of 230mm, a water wading depth of 900mm, and approach and departure angles of 35-degress and 28-degrees respectively. There is also a full-time electric 4WD system that delivers intuitive traction control.

This system offers features like tank turn, creep mode and transparent chassis view. The off-road capability of the vehicle is further bolstered by locking diffs front and rear. It’s clear that the Jetour G700 is not set to become a pavement princess.

Measuring 5 153mm long, 2 050mm wide and 1 960mm high with a 2 850mm wheelbase, this is a full-size SUV. Picture: Supplied

The heart of the beast

Where there will be very little doubt is how the Jetour G700 will perform on the road. A 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine combines with a pair of electric motors powered by a 34.13kWh battery for a combined output of 665kW and 795Nm.

Making nearly three times the power of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest to go with a 4.6 second 0-100km/h claimed time and a 900km combined range, it should be no contest.

Jetour G700

Engine – 2.0 litre Petrol Turbo + PHEV

Power – 665kW

Torque – 795Nm

Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport

Engine – 2.8 litre 4-Cyl Turbodiesel

Power – 165kW

Torque – 550Nm

Ford Everest Sport

Engine – 3.0 litre V6 Turbodisel

Power – 184kW

Torque – 600Nm

Seamless connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging and more. Picture: Supplied

Luxury interior

As is the case with all Chinese luxury offerings, the interior of the Jetour G700 will offer every bell and whistle as standard fitment.

From soft-touch surfaces to fully electric seats with ventilation and lumbar support, an automatic tri-zone climate control, rear independent aircon, and an 18-speaker Lexicon audio system all await.

The cockpit is said to be a command centre. The Jetour G700 surrounds you with an ultra-wide 35.4-inch digital instrument display complemented by a 15.6-inch central touch screen.

Rear passengers enjoy their own cinematic escape with a 17.3-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice commands. Snapdragon 8255 powers it all and keeps you connected and informed at all times.

Smart safety

Standard safety features on the Jetour G700 include the likes of: