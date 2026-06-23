Jetour G700 set to smash Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest

Producing a total of 665kW and 795Nm and a combined fuel range of 900km, the Jetour G700 will be hard to ignore.
The simple fact that the Chinese are going to keep coming with ever better product gets harder and harder to ignore every day. And we are not just talking about entry level vehicles, they are targeting the premium luxury segment too.
One such example is the new Jetour G700 SUV that is heading to South Africa in 2027. Measuring 5 153mm long, 2 050mm wide and 1 960mm high with a 2 850mm wheelbase, this SUV goes straight up against the legacy stalwarts of Toyota’s Fortuner and Ford’s Everest.
Off-road capable
The Jetour G700 offers a ground clearance of 230mm, a water wading depth of 900mm, and approach and departure angles of 35-degress and 28-degrees respectively. There is also a full-time electric 4WD system that delivers intuitive traction control.
This system offers features like tank turn, creep mode and transparent chassis view. The off-road capability of the vehicle is further bolstered by locking diffs front and rear. It’s clear that the Jetour G700 is not set to become a pavement princess.
The heart of the beast
Where there will be very little doubt is how the Jetour G700 will perform on the road. A 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine combines with a pair of electric motors powered by a 34.13kWh battery for a combined output of 665kW and 795Nm.
Making nearly three times the power of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest to go with a 4.6 second 0-100km/h claimed time and a 900km combined range, it should be no contest.
Jetour G700
- Engine – 2.0 litre Petrol Turbo + PHEV
- Power – 665kW
- Torque – 795Nm
Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport
- Engine – 2.8 litre 4-Cyl Turbodiesel
- Power – 165kW
- Torque – 550Nm
Ford Everest Sport
- Engine – 3.0 litre V6 Turbodisel
- Power – 184kW
- Torque – 600Nm
Luxury interior
As is the case with all Chinese luxury offerings, the interior of the Jetour G700 will offer every bell and whistle as standard fitment.
From soft-touch surfaces to fully electric seats with ventilation and lumbar support, an automatic tri-zone climate control, rear independent aircon, and an 18-speaker Lexicon audio system all await.
The cockpit is said to be a command centre. The Jetour G700 surrounds you with an ultra-wide 35.4-inch digital instrument display complemented by a 15.6-inch central touch screen.
Rear passengers enjoy their own cinematic escape with a 17.3-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and voice commands. Snapdragon 8255 powers it all and keeps you connected and informed at all times.
Smart safety
Standard safety features on the Jetour G700 include the likes of:
- Multiple airbags;
- ABS, ESP, TCS, and Autohold;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Lane Keeping, Lane Centering;
- Traffic Jam Assist;
- Blind Spot Detection;
- 360-dgree camera systems;
- Parking aids; and
- Real-time collision alerts.