Nissan Tekton shows its face in likely final pre-launch teaser

The Citizen will be one of two South African publications attending the global launch in Mumbai.

In what is likely to be the final teaser images or video, Nissan has completely revealed the front-end of the Tekton ahead of its global unveiling in India on 9 July.

‘Patrol inspired’

Hinted in a single depiction last week alongside the Y63 Patrol, the newest image, posted on Nissan India’s Instagram page overnight, shows the Tekton with inverted L-shaped LED headlights, a bulge on the bonnet, Tekton name lettering on the bonnet and a red finish for the centre slat on the grille.

In addition, the bumper receives a squared-off finish, complete with silver detailing as part of the imitation skidplate.

A look claimed to be have been inspired by that of the Petrol, the Tekton has, additionally, been branded as a “baby Patrol” despite sharing its foundation with the Indian-market Renault Duster.

Known details

Set to be produced alongside the Duster at Renault’s Chennai plant, which also produces the Kwid, Triber, Kiger, Gravite and Magnite, the Tekton will be positioned above the latter, but below the X-Trail and indeed, the new incoming three-row model that will use the platform of the Renault Boreal.

As is well-known by now, using the Duster as foundation will result in the same dimensions:

Length : 4 343mm;

: 4 343mm; Wheelbase : 2 657mm;

: 2 657mm; Height : 1 669mm;

: 1 669mm; Width : 1 813mm;

: 1 813mm; Ground clearance: 212mm

Up front

In accordance with previous reports from India, the Tekton is anticipated to launch with two of the three powerplants available in the Duster.

These consist of the 1.0 TCe that produces 74kW/160Nm and the 1.3 TCe co-developed Daimler that makes 118kW/260Nm.

At the same time, both will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox only. Debuting later is a seven-speed dual-clutch on the 1.3 only.

An uncertainty for now is the self-charging hybrid, which on the Duster combines a normally aspirated 1.8-litre petrol engine with a 1.4-kWh battery pack and two electric motors for a total output of 118kW.

South Africa approved

As previously reported, the Tekton has been approved for South Africa as the indirect replacement for the Qashqai, with sales set to start before the end of the year.

As part of the global contingent The Citizen, will be the attending the launch in Mumbai as one of two South African publications invited.