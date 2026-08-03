Renault Bridger heading to South Africa but prepare to wait

The step-up from the Kiger will debut in India by the end of 2027 and reach South Africa in 2028.

In a surprising move, Renault has approved the Bridger for South Africa, but only in 2028.

It will come to the country as part of three new SUVs it will bring to the local market in both 2027 and 2028.

Between Kiger and Duster

Set to be produced at the Chennai plant in India, the Bridger will be positioned between the Kiger and Duster as part of the brand’s futureREady product roll-out for markets outside Europe.

Showcased as a production-ready concept in March, the Bridger will have a claimed ground clearance of 200mm and conform to India’s sub-four-metre regulations.

No 4WD

However, while set to retain the spare wheel affixed to the tailgate, it will follow the example of the Indian-made Duster and not have four-wheel drive.

Bridger’s rugged exterior and spare wheel mounted on the tailgate will come at the expense of four-wheel drive. Picture: Renault

As such, it won’t rival the Suzuki Jimny or the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ as, apart from lacking an all-paw gripping system, it will utilise a unibody platform, in this case, the new R-GMP.

New engine with Chinese input

Most recently spotted in a trademark drawing by team-bhp.com, the apparent production Bridger is unchanged from the concept as styling elements such as the rear door handles concealed in the C-pillar, upwards shoulder line, diamond-cut alloy wheels and front fascia have all been kept.

In addition, a more recent report has alleged that the 1.0-litre engine from the Kiger won’t feature as the preferred powerunit.

Futuristic interior will likely to be toned considerably for the production model. Picture: Renault

Instead, Autocar India reports that Renault’s powertrain venture with Geely, Horse Powertrain, will introduce a new series of 1.2-litre engines debuting in the Bridger.

In combustion form, the unit will be turbocharged four-cylinder, while a three-cylinder with an electric motor and battery pack will be utilised in hybrid guise.

Reportedly, the unit is not related to the four-cylinder mild-hybrid engine of the same engine that powers the Romanian Duster soon to be replaced by the Indian model in South Africa.

More later

Approved for South Africa at the market launch of the Trafic van last month, the Bridger’s reported arrival in India by the end of next year means final specifications are still under wraps and therefore, only expected to emerge in greater detail come the new year.