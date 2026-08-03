First-time Toyota Land Cruiser 300 hybrid officially priced

Shown on South African soil in February, the self-charging HEV becomes the new flagship Land Cruiser 300 variant.

Toyota has quietly revealed the pricing of the sixth and final model shown at its annual State of the Motoring conference in February – the first-ever hybrid Land Cruiser 300.

Three powertrain options

Detailed on the brand’s website, the officially named Land Cruiser 300 HEV becomes the range’s new flagship, but unlike its upmarket sibling, the Lexus LX, doesn’t replace the conventional petrol engine.

Instead, it slots in above the latter and the carryover 3.3 litre turbodiesel V6, albeit in range-topping ZX trim guise only.

Shown at the State of the Motoring Industry after its world unveiling as an Middle East market only model last year, the HEV combines the V35A-FTS 3.5 litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine from the normal petrol Land Cruiser 300 with a single electric motor and battery pack.

The result is a combined 341kW/790Nm, the same as in the Lexus LX 700h, and with respective uptakes of 36kW/140Nm and 140kW/90Nm over the normal petrol and diesel.

As before, drive is routed to all four wheels but through a hybrid specific version of the 10-speed automatic gearbox.

The combined fuel consumption is 10 L/100km, a claimed 1.6 L/100km improvement over the non-hybrid V6, while the top speed is unchanged at 210km/h.

Fundamental changes

Despite its hybrid powertrain, Toyota still claims a tow rating of 3 500kg, but a reduced ground clearance of 234mm versus the petrol and diesel’s 240mm.

Also smaller is the fuel tank at 98 litres versus 110 litres as a result of the electric hardware located underneath the rear seats.

Exterior changes

In accordance with the provided image on the brand’s website, the Land Cruiser 300 HEV receives the same frontal redesign as the Middle East model to differentiate it from the regular petrol and diesel ZX.

Besides the HEV badge on the right of the tailgate, the hybrid Land Cruiser 300 is otherwise similar in appearance to the ‘normal’ petrol-powered ZX derivative. Note: European-spec model depicted. Picture: Toyota Europe

It therefore gets the same restyled bumper and grille, a black outer surround for the grille, a redesigned lower air intake, new fog light bezels, HEV badges and model specific 20-inch alloy wheels.

Colours

While the rear remains unchanged, a change in colour options has seen the Pearl White Metallic and Raven Black options from the normal ZX being dropped entirely.

This leaves seven options available:

Classic White;

Attitude Black;

Glacier White;

Ruby Metallic;

Satin Silver Metallic;

Graphite Grey Metallic; and

Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic

Spec sheet

Inside, the HEV is otherwise identical to the petrol and diesel ZX, bar hybrid specific readouts and graphics in the infotainment system and instrument cluster.

Aside from the hybrid readouts and graphics within the infotainment system and instrument cluster, the rest of the HEV’s interior is identical to its petrol and diesel siblings. Note: European-spec model depicted. Picture: Toyota Europe

Still with seven-seats as standard, the HEV ZX’s specification sheet includes the following:

adaptive LED headlights;

rain sense wipers;

illuminated side-steps;

hands-free electric tailgate;

push-button start;

leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control with rear vents;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

illuminated door sills;

heated steering wheel;

electrically folding third row;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

embedded satellite navigation;

14-speaker JBL sound system;

wireless smartphone charging pad;

ventilated second row;

cooled glovebox;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

dual 11.6-inch rear displays with two wireless headphones; and

Head-Up Display.

On the off-road side, the HEV carries over the low range transfer case, the, limited slip rear differential, adaptive variable suspension, the electronically locking front and rear differentials, Downhill Assist Control and Crawl Control function.

As part of the Multi-Terrain Select system, four modes are again standard; Auto, Sand, Rock and Mud, while the standard drive mode selector has four settings of its own; Comfort, Sport, Sport S+ and Custom.

On the safety and driver assistance side, the ZX HEV is equipped with the following:

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

surround-view camera system;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Safe Exit Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Downhill Assist Control;

Active Traction Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Lane Trace Assist; and

Trailer Sway Control.

Price

As with the base GX-R, GR Sport and ZX, the HEV ZX’s price tag includes a three year/100 000km warranty, a nine-service/90 000km service plan and, unique to it, a eight-year/160 000km battery warranty.