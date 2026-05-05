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Jetour T2 the star of resolute April new vehicle sales

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

8 minute read

5 May 2026

06:00 am

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In a topsy-turvy month, the local industry remained strong despite the first onset of the global fuel price spike.

New vehicle sales South Africa April 2026

With sales of 1 004 units, the Jetour T2 has made it into the top 10 best-selling vehicles chart of the first time this year. Picture: Jetour

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The Jetour T2 has provided the biggest surprise of the April new vehicle sales by nearly entering the top 10 best-selling models charts of the first time.

Topsy-turvy best-sellers list

In a month which saw sales remain upwards for an 18th consecutive month despite worsening local and international fuel prices, the flagship of Jetour’s product range moved 1 004 units to place 11th overall behind the Isuzu D-Max.

March’s surprise performer, the locally made D-Max, dropped eight places with an offset of only 1 045.

At the same time, Isuzu also dropped out of the top 10 best-selling brands for the first time in years, while Jetour ranked eighth overall behind parent company, Chery.

In the top 10, the Toyota Hilux shifted 2 955 units, followed by the Ford Ranger’s 2 013 and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s 1 876.

The combination of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross remained the best-selling Chinese and imported vehicle of the month with an offset of 1 871 units, followed by the 1 556 recorded by the Suzuki Swift.

Jumping a place from seventh in March to sixth in April, the Hyundai Grand i10 sold 1 374 units while the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion also jumped two places to seventh on 1 277.

In an event split between locally produced and imported vehicles, the Prospection-built Toyota Corolla Cross dropped two places from March to eighth in April on 1 144, while the Suzuki Fronx improved from 10th to ninth with sales of 1 113.

Outside the top 10, the BYD Dolphin Surf raked in 302 sales to remain the marque’s best-seller, while the Tiago again topped Tata’s sales charts with 346 units sold.

BYD also departed with 108 Sharks – still its third highest-seller behind the Dolphin Surf and Sealion 6 (149) – while the highly awaited Kia Tasman bakkie sold 31 units.

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Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota moved 10 188 units, with Suzuki remaining in its customary second place on 5 363.

Inclusive of Audi, Volkswagen dropped back to third on 4 814, followed by Hyundai on 2 857 and Ford with 2 702.

GWM kept its standing as the best-selling Chinese brand on 2 485, but with slight margin over Chery’s 2 462.

The latter’s affiliate divisions, Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo, finished April in eighth and ninth places on 1 804 and 1 383 units respectively.

Replacing both Isuzu and Mahindra in the top 10, BMW improved two places from March with a total of 1 366.

Missing out on the top 15, BYD moved 705 units, with Tata garnering 535 sales, 152 down on Stellantis.

Top 15

  1. Toyota – 10 188
  2. Suzuki – 5 363
  3. Volkswagen – 4 814
  4. Hyundai – 2 857
  5. Ford – 2 702
  6. GWM – 2 485
  7. Chery – 2 462
  8. Jetour – 1 804
  9. Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 383
  10. BMW – 1 366
  11. Isuzu – 1 319
  12. Kia – 1 242
  13. Renault – 1 216
  14. Mahindra – 1 098
  15. Nissan – 875

Month in detail

As mentioned, the 18th sales of increases saw figures dip well below 50 000 units after reaching a record high of 58 060 in March.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), April’s tally of 47 979 units still registered an uptake of 13% over last year’s 42 467.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger VehiclesLight Commercial VehiclesMedium-Duty Commercial VehiclesHeavy-Duty Commercial VehiclesExports
202530 1139 9936221 73930 939
202634 41410 9666871 91232 229
Variation+14.3%+9.7%+10.5%+9.9%-4.0%

April Top 50 best-sellers

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 955
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 013
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo – 1 876
  4. Chery Tiggo 4 – 1 871
  5. Suzuki Swift – 1 556
  6. Hyundai Grand i10 – 1 374
  7. GWM Haval Jolion – 1 277
  8. Toyota Corolla Cross – 1 144
  9. Suzuki Fronx – 1 113
  10. Isuzu D-Max – 1 045
  11. Jetour T2 – 1 004
  12. Omoda C5 – 884
  13. Suzuki Ertiga – 874
  14. Volkswagen Polo – 817
  15. Toyota Vitz – 772
  16. Toyota Rumion – 747
  17. Toyota Starlet – 733
  18. Toyota Urban Cruiser – 711
  19. Kia Sonet – 689
  20. Toyota Fortuner – 664
  21. GWM P-Series – 588
  22. Toyota Starlet Cross – 580
  23. Mahindra Pik Up – 563
  24. Nissan Magnite – 557
  25. Volkswagen T-Cross – 477
  26. Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series – 461
  27. Renault Triber – 444
  28. Toyota HiAce – 431
  29. Hyundai i20 – 426
  30. Chery Tiggo 7 – 425
  31. GWM Haval H6 – 413
  32. Mahindra XUV 3X0 – 406
  33. Volkswagen Amarok – 399
  34. Hyundai Exter – 362
  35. Renault Kwid – 362
  36. Tata Tiago – 346
  37. Renault Kiger – 343
  38. Suzuki Baleno – 337
  39. Ford Territory – 334
  40. Suzuki S-Presso – 332
  41. Nissan Navara – 315
  42. Jetour Dashing – 305
  43. BYD Dolphin Surf – 302
  44. Jetour T1 – 299
  45. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado – 285
  46. Ford Everest – 255
  47. Jaecoo J5 – 243
  48. Citroën C3 – 235
  49. Volkswagen Tiguan – 232
  50. Suzuki Across – 231

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Jetour National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA )

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