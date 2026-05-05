Jetour T2 the star of resolute April new vehicle sales

In a topsy-turvy month, the local industry remained strong despite the first onset of the global fuel price spike.

The Jetour T2 has provided the biggest surprise of the April new vehicle sales by nearly entering the top 10 best-selling models charts of the first time.

Topsy-turvy best-sellers list

In a month which saw sales remain upwards for an 18th consecutive month despite worsening local and international fuel prices, the flagship of Jetour’s product range moved 1 004 units to place 11th overall behind the Isuzu D-Max.

March’s surprise performer, the locally made D-Max, dropped eight places with an offset of only 1 045.

At the same time, Isuzu also dropped out of the top 10 best-selling brands for the first time in years, while Jetour ranked eighth overall behind parent company, Chery.

In the top 10, the Toyota Hilux shifted 2 955 units, followed by the Ford Ranger’s 2 013 and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo’s 1 876.

The combination of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross remained the best-selling Chinese and imported vehicle of the month with an offset of 1 871 units, followed by the 1 556 recorded by the Suzuki Swift.

Jumping a place from seventh in March to sixth in April, the Hyundai Grand i10 sold 1 374 units while the Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval Jolion also jumped two places to seventh on 1 277.

In an event split between locally produced and imported vehicles, the Prospection-built Toyota Corolla Cross dropped two places from March to eighth in April on 1 144, while the Suzuki Fronx improved from 10th to ninth with sales of 1 113.

Outside the top 10, the BYD Dolphin Surf raked in 302 sales to remain the marque’s best-seller, while the Tiago again topped Tata’s sales charts with 346 units sold.

BYD also departed with 108 Sharks – still its third highest-seller behind the Dolphin Surf and Sealion 6 (149) – while the highly awaited Kia Tasman bakkie sold 31 units.

Best-selling brands

Out of the best-selling brands, Toyota moved 10 188 units, with Suzuki remaining in its customary second place on 5 363.

Inclusive of Audi, Volkswagen dropped back to third on 4 814, followed by Hyundai on 2 857 and Ford with 2 702.

GWM kept its standing as the best-selling Chinese brand on 2 485, but with slight margin over Chery’s 2 462.

The latter’s affiliate divisions, Jetour and Omoda & Jaecoo, finished April in eighth and ninth places on 1 804 and 1 383 units respectively.

Replacing both Isuzu and Mahindra in the top 10, BMW improved two places from March with a total of 1 366.

Missing out on the top 15, BYD moved 705 units, with Tata garnering 535 sales, 152 down on Stellantis.

Top 15

Toyota – 10 188 Suzuki – 5 363 Volkswagen – 4 814 Hyundai – 2 857 Ford – 2 702 GWM – 2 485 Chery – 2 462 Jetour – 1 804 Omoda & Jaecoo – 1 383 BMW – 1 366 Isuzu – 1 319 Kia – 1 242 Renault – 1 216 Mahindra – 1 098 Nissan – 875

Month in detail

As mentioned, the 18th sales of increases saw figures dip well below 50 000 units after reaching a record high of 58 060 in March.

According to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), April’s tally of 47 979 units still registered an uptake of 13% over last year’s 42 467.

The rest of the various segments were as follows:

Passenger Vehicles Light Commercial Vehicles Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicles Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles Exports 2025 30 113 9 993 622 1 739 30 939 2026 34 414 10 966 687 1 912 32 229 Variation +14.3% +9.7% +10.5% +9.9% -4.0%

April Top 50 best-sellers