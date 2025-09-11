Jetour launches Mzansi owners’ club to connect with its customers

Chinese brand has shown remarkable growth in South Africa since its launch a year ago.

Car clubs are all the rage. It’s where you get to mingle with likeminded enthusiasts and even grab some free branded gear every now and again.

Last week saw the official launch of the Jetour Owners Club in South Africa, marking this charter the 20th of its kind globally.

Easy to join

To sign up, go to the Jetour Owners South Africa page on Facebook, fill in your name, Jetour vehicle VIN number and join the ever-growing Jetour family, as the brand embarks on this next chapter in adventure, travel, entertainment, and exclusive perks. The first 500 owners to sign up will also receive a Jetour-branded jacket from the brand’s latest apparel collection.

“Jetour has enjoyed incredible growth in South Africa over the past year, and we’re proud of the loyalty we are seeing from our customers. The launch of the Jetour Owners Club is the natural next step in building that connection, giving our customers a platform to engage with the brand, share their experiences, and become part of a growing community,” says Nic Campbell, Vice President of Jetour South Africa.

“For a young brand like Jetour, how we treat our customers, together with the quality of our vehicles, is what is really differentiating us from the competition.”

Jetour makes waves

Jetour entered the South African market a year ago and has already secured a place among the country’s top 15 automotive brands. Sales of its five-seater Dashing and seven-seater X70 Plus are outperforming many long-established players in the local market. Next month sees the launch of the brand’s first all-wheel drive SUV T-series.

Since the brand’s launch, Jetour has hosted customer days in many provinces as a way of getting to know their customers, sharing experiences and cultivating a sense of community. This has included the Jetour Festival held in Johannesburg in May, which had over 3 000 customers and partners come together to enjoy the best of South African musical talent, delicious food and an opportunity to learn more about the brand itself.

The Jetour Owners Club offers members exclusive service discounts and also access to special events, and tailored deals on merchandise, accessories, and experiences, in partnership with a growing network of retail, hospitality, and travel brand partners.