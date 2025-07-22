Rachel Kolisi swaps ‘humble’ Yaris for brand new Jetour X70 Plus

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's estranged wife now drives an SUV worth at least R454 900.

Rachel Kolisi, the estranged wife of double Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has recently been in and out of the news a bit more than she perhaps would have expected.

The furore centres around her very public on-off choice of wheels, which have gone from a luxury Mercedes-Benz to an old Toyota Yaris, and are now back to a brand-new sponsored Jetour X70 Plus.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Rachel posted that “Life has a funny way of humbling you just when you think you’ve got it all figured out. One day you’re riding high, the next you’re asking a friend to borrow their spare car and googling ‘how to parallel park a Yaris with dignity’.

Rachel Kolisi’s Instagram post has since been deleted.

Jetour jumps at opportunity

A post which many considered ‘a single mom throwing it out there’ about what she was experiencing as she began to adjust to life away from the spotlight and perks of being the wife to one of the most recognised rugby players on the planet. But it was also a post that raised the ire of many who were quick to point out that they could only wish to own the somewhat tatty-looking old Toyota Yaris Rachel affectionately called Betsy. Many believed she was only in it for public sympathy and pitching for a new car after enjoying a somewhat pampered lifestyle.

Despite this somewhat spicy reception to her post, Jetour South Africa was quick on the draw. The manufacturer announced that Rachel had been appointed as an ambassador for the brand. A fact she then confirmed in a new post on Instagram. “Very excited and very grateful to be a part of the @jetour_south_africa family! Thank you @lmgsportsmanagement!”

Once again, the public response has varied from those who wish her all the best and praise her hustle to those who dismiss this as a cheap publicity stunt. Either way, Betsy the old Toyota Yaris is now out of the picture. And a smiling Rachel Kolisi has a brand-new set of wheels.

Rachel Kolisi ‘perfect fit’

Jetour South Africa chimes in by saying: “Rachel Kolisi is the perfect fit for the Jetour family. As a busy working mother, comfort, space, and safety in the vehicle she drives are paramount. As someone constantly on the move between school runs, fitness sessions, business meetings, and family life, Rachel embodies the dynamic spirit of Jetour’s flagship seven-seater, the Jetour X70 Plus.”

The seven-seater Jetour X70 Plus is one of the Chinese carmaker’s two models on offer in South Africa, with the other being the five-seater Jetour Dashing. The X70 Plus costs R454 900 for the Momentum and R484 900 for the Deluxe. The Dashing Momentum and Deluxe sell for R439 900 and R469 900 respectively.