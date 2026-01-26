JMC expanding range with three more bakkies, one a ‘Raptor rival’

Newly relaunched Vigus Pro will come from JMC's product base, while the off-road focused Dadao will become its flagship in the final quarter of the year.

Its South African operations officially re-launched last week, Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer, Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), has announced its plans for the remainder of 2026 comprising a roll-out of three more products in each of the remaining quarters.

New Vigus

Imported by Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa, who also handles the importation and distribution of GAC’s products, the brand’s initial roll-out after the Vigus Pro will, somewhat confusingly, be followed by the step-up “new” Vigus.

Known as the Boarding in China, which had been previously been sold in South Africa, the all-new third generation Vigus will arrive sometime in the first quarter having gone on-sale in China last year.

Shown in pre-production form at the launch of the Vigus Pro, the new Vigus incorporates styling from the Chevrolet Silverado, GWM P300 and Ford Ranger, and is offered solely as a double cab.

Power

According to official JMC documents, the Vigus has a choice of two loadbox lengths, a claimed ground clearance of 225 mm, and two engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol pumping-out 160kW/350Nm and a 2.5-litre turbodiesel.

Transmissions consist of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic, which, in the case of the diesel, means varying torque outputs: 123kW/410Nm for the former and 123kW/430Nm for the latter.

As with the Vigus Pro, known as the Yuhu 9 in China, the Vigus comes standard with rear-wheel drive or an optional BorgWarner four-wheel drive system with low range and an Eaton locking rear differential.

Spec

Despite no further details being released, notable specifications in China include a 12.8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, up to 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sense wipers, cruise control, four airbags, tyre pressure, a reverse camera, rear parking sensors and side-steps to name a few.

Grand Avenue

Arriving in the second quarter, the step-up Grand Avenue offers two derivatives, standard and Plus, with the latter most likely to be the variant sold locally.

Styled to resemble the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford F-150, the Grand Avenue will debut in the second quarter of 2026. Image: JMC Global

On-sale in China since 2023, the Grand Avenue has dimensions of 5 435 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 3 270 mm, height of 1 872 mm and width of 1 935 mm.

Marketed under the Dadao sub-brand, the Grand Avenue is said to have 235 mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 30°, departure angle of 26° and a wading depth of 800 mm.

Ford power

Up front, and leveraging off of its partnership with Ford, the Grand Avenue has two engine options: the 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol producing 180kW/400Nm and a unique 2.3-litre version of the older Puma turbodiesel outputting 130kW/450Nm.

Grand Avenue’s rear-end styling is a combination of the GWM P300 and the Silverado. Image: JMC Global

Connected to both is the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the part-time BorgWarner four-wheel drive system being standard across all derivatives.

Spec sheet

Expect specification to consist of the following:

Auto High Beam Assist LED headlights;

17 or 18-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

sunroof;

12-inch rotating infotainment system;

dual-zone climate control;

six-speaker sound system;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats;

leather upholstery;

wireless smartphone charger

On the safety side, the Grand Avenue will, likely, have the following as standard:

Interior represents a massive step-up from both the Vigus Pro and incoming new Vigus. Image: JMC Global

540-degree camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Warning;

Lane Departure Warning;

Hill Launch Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Centring Assist;

Hill Descent Control;

Rollover Mitigation

Off-road ready Dadao

Launching in the final quarter of the year, the Dadao name will, seemingly, become the denominator for what is otherwise known as the Grand Avenue Pro.

Essentially JMC’s take on the Ford Ranger Raptor, the Pro has been re-engineered with some of the same off-road attributes as the former.

Although a brand in China, Dadao will become JMC’s off-road focused model in South Africa. Image: JMC Global

This amounts to upgraded front and rear suspensions, a Watt’s rear linkage, adaptive nitrogen shock absorbers, a ground clearance increase hike to 255 mm and a coil spring rear suspension layout.

Elsewhere, the Pro/Dadao features a different grille with a block letter name script, a new front bumper with an under protection plate, 17-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, wheel arch cladding, an optional winch, standard snorkel and side-steps.

Dadao has claimed 255 mm of ground clearance and adaptive nitrogen shock absorbers. Image: JMC Global

Compared to the regular Grand Avenue, the Pro has a wading depth of 900 mm, Crawl function and an optional locking differential at the front to go with the already included locker at the rear.

As an added part of the four-wheel drive hardware, a Ford-style Trail Turn Assist system has been included, as has wading sensors, the 540-degree transparent camera system, an overhead auxiliary switch panel and an Intelligent All-Terrain Management system with seven modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Sand, Mud and Rock.

Interior differs little from that of the Grand Avenue on which it is based. Image: JMC Global

Up front, the Pro/Dadao retains the same engine and transmission combinations as the normal Grand Avenue, but with a power and torque increase for the EcoBoost to 190kW/450Nm.

Specification is likely to be similar to the regular model.

More later

As it stands, expect final details and pricing to be announced later in the year.

