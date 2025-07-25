Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa announces return of JMC

As before, the Chinese commercial vehicle brand will launch with two bakkies, headlined by the returning Vigus.

Along with the returning Vigus, the Grand Avenue will top JMC product range. Image: JMC

Last present in South Africa almost a decade ago outside the truck segment, Chinese commercial vehicle giant, Jiangling Motors Corporation, better known by its abbreviation JMC, has announced its return to the local market via importer, Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa.

Two models coming

The current distributor of GAC Motor products, and soon of the marque’s all-electric Aion division, the Portuguese conglomerate will kick-off JMC’s return this year with the arrival of the revived Vigus bakkie, followed by the more upmarket Grand Avenue in 2026.

Known for its partnership with Isuzu and since the early 1990s with Ford, who sells the JMC-made Equator Sport locally as the Territory, the pair of products will be distributed directly Salvador Caetano, but seemingly through separate dealership instead of existing GAC showrooms.

“Partnering with JMC aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing trusted, high-performance mobility solutions to the South African market,” Salvador Caetano Auto South Africa Managing Director, Leslie Ramsoomar, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to represent a brand that shares our commitment to reliability, innovation, and customer-focused service, delivering value to both lifestyle and commercial vehicle customers across the country”.

What to expect?

Vigus

Arriving first, initially as a double cab with a single cab premiering next year, the Vigus once again uses the Chinese-market Yuhu as a base, but this time the Yuhu 9 that debuted in 2019 as a facelift version of the still in-production Yuhu 7 that went on-sale two years before.

Vigus will lead JMC’s return to South Africa. Image: JMC

Its restyling having resulted in an appearance similar to the Ford EcoSport, the Yuhu 9 measures 5 375 mm long, 1 760 mm tall and 1 905 mm wide, with its wheelbase stretching 3 085 mm.

Known as the Vigus Pro in Malaysia where sales started four years ago, the Yuhu 9, in China, derives motivation from Ford’s 2.0-litre EcoBoost petrol engine used in the domestic market Mondeo and Taurus.

Based on the Yuhu 9, and called the Pro in Malaysia, the Vigus will likely offer petrol and diesel engines in South Africa. Image: paultag.org

In this application, it produces 153kW/325Nm directed to the rear or all four wheels through the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Outside its home market, then Yuhu 9 also comes powered by the Blue Oval’s 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine shared with the Yuhu 7, but with its origins from the older Puma unit rather than the current Panther mill.

Interior resembles that of the two generations ago Opel Astra. Image: paultan.org

Reportedly related to the 2.2-litre found in the previous T6 Ranger and Everest, in the Yuhu 9/Vigus Pro, it develops 105kW/350Nm and is mated to the same eight-speed ‘box, or as standard, a six-speed manual.

Grand Avenue

Arriving after the Vigus as mentioned, the Grand Avenue forms part of the Dadao division launched at the Beijing International Auto Show two years ago, its name meaning avenue in Mandarin.

Rear resembles that of the GWM P300. Image: JMC China

Styled to resemble, ironically, the Chevrolet Silverado viewed from the front and the GWM P300 at the rear, the newcomer will adopt the Grand Avenue name for South Africa, and could offer the same variants as in China; a workhorse, a wider upscale premium model, and a dedicated off-road version along the lines of the Ford Ranger Raptor.

Grand Avenue offers a off-road version in China along the lines of the Ford Ranger Raptor. Image: JMC China

Based on Chinese reports, a choice of two engines are provided; Ford’s 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol developing 190kW/450Nm, and an enlarged 2.3-litre version of the 2.2-litre Puma turbodiesel rated at 130kW/450Nm.

Details surrounding the Grand Avenue’s interior won’t revealed. Image: carnewschina.com

Transmissions are the same choice as the Vigus, namely a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic.

More later

Expect more details related to price and spec to be announced in due course.

Additional information from carnewschina.com and autohome.co.cn.

