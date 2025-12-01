Certain four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG models facing the axe in 2026

With rumours of its discontinuing having died down in recent months, a now resurfaced report from Germany has alleged that...

With rumours of its discontinuing having died down in recent months, a now resurfaced report from Germany has alleged that Mercedes-AMG will take leave of its some four-cylinder models over apparent new engine noise and emissions regulations.

Excluding six and eight-cylinder engines, the reported internal document names the GLA 35, GLC 43 and C43 as facing the axe by the “third week of February” of next year.

Come the “third week of May”, the highly criticised 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid setup used in the C63 and GLC 63 S E Performance will officially be phased, though sales of the mild-hybrid GLA 45 remain unaffected.

In obtaining the document dated 20 October, German publication elektoauto-news.net claims “potentially harmful noise emissions” have been sighted as a key aspect of the engine Affalterbach seemingly cannot rectify before the new regulations set out by the European Union comes into effect on 1 July next year.

“This will result in a reduction of the external noise limits. We would therefore like to inform you in advance about upcoming discontinuation dates for selected AMG engines,” a translated extract from the document published by the publication reads.

Mercedes-AMG has, however, declined to comment on the “leaked” document, with an unnamed spokesperson only saying, “We generally do not comment on speculation surrounding our future product portfolio”.

He also stated that, “Mercedes-AMG will be launching the most extensive product offensive in its history in the coming years”.

The now confirmed of the engine’s departure ends months of contradicting dating back two years following a report from US publication, Car and Driver, that the replacing of the 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 with the plug-in hybrid in the C63 had been met with universal disapproval and resulted in slumping sales.

The report, alleging the return of the V8 by 2026, was subsequently slammed as “pure nonsense” by AMG when asked by Auto Motor und Sport.

Speaking to MotorTrend in June, Mercedes-AMG CEO, Michael Schiebe, admitted it “could have better explained” the plug-in hybrid system to customer before replacing the V8 with in the C63 and GLC 63.

“There are pure V8 fans, and it’s hard to convince them of this four-cylinder hybrid technology,” Schiebe said.

In a related report days later, another unnamed AMG executive told Britain’s Autocar that, despite it being “one of the most advanced drivetrains available in a production car, it failed to resonate with our traditional customers”.

Alluding to the plug-in hybrid making way for a plug-in six-cylinder using the 3.0-litre configuration of the E53 and CLE 53 as a possible base, the spokesperson referenced the four-cylinder’s inability to comply with emissions requirements, saying, “this is one of the most sophisticated engines we’ve ever built – but the investment to make it Euro 7-compliant is very high”.

Aside from the plug-in hybrid, which made 500kW/1 020Nm in the C63 and GLC 63, it remains uncertain which engine will replace the mild-hybrid unit of the same 2.0-litre engine that powers the C43 and GLC 43.

Previously powered by a bi-turbo 3.0-litre V6, the apparent return of the C63’s return to six-cylinder could well be extended to the latter models, but with the same 48-volt system and possibly the same outputs as the CLE 53.

For the moment though, this is purely speculative and will only be approved come the end of June next year.

