Wait no more: Long awaited Kia Tasman bakkie finally priced

Kia's first controversially styled bakkie has finally arrived in South Africa after a prolonged market delay.
Revealed on local soil at the end of 2024 less than two months after its global premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia, Kia has finally announced pricing of its eagerly awaited Tasman bakkie.
Long wait
Originally planned for market release last year, the Tasman makes its debut on the back of poorer-than-expected sales in its key market of Australia.
Developed Down Under, and named after the ocean that separates Australia and New Zealand, the South African Tasman range spans three trim levels and a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.
Basics
Fundamentals are as follows:
- Length: 5 410mm
- Wheelbase: 3 270mm
- Width: 1 930mm
- Height: 1 920mm
- Ground Clearance: 224-231mm
- Payload: 1 173 – 1 212kg
- Tow rating: 3 500kg
- Wading depth: 800mm
Diesel only
Exclusively available as a double cab, with no word yet about the availability of the single cab, the Tasman derives motivation solely from the 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel engine used in the Sorento and Carnival.
In other markets, though, power has been increased from 148kW to 154kW, with torque unchanged at 441Nm.
Not offered is the 2.5 T-GDI petrol engine, or the six-speed manual gearbox as all Tasmans are fitted with the eight-speed automatic.
Top speed across all variant is 185km/h, with 0-100km/h taking 10.4 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.5l/100km for the two-wheel drive and 7.8l/100km for the 4×4.
Trim levels
On the model front, the range starts with the LX, which is offered solely with rear-wheel drive.
The mid-spec SX and flagship X-Pro both come standard with the part-time four-wheel drive system.
In terms of spec, an extract breakdown is still to be done. However, unlike other markets, Kia has dropped the steering column-mounted gear selector for a traditional lever.
This means the Ford F-150-style cover, which folds out from the central storage and covers the entire centre console, is absent.
Colours
On the colour side, buyers are offered the option of having the wheel arches stay black or painted in body colour.
For the latter, which is priced at R5 004, two options are provided: Tan Beige and Clear White.
As standard, the “black arches” colour palette consists of nine shades:
- Clear White;
- Steel Grey;
- Tan Beige;
- Interstellar Grey;
- Cityscape Green;
- Snow White Pearl; and
- Aurora Black Pearl.
Available by special order is Denim Blue and Runway Red.
Price
Included on all Tasman models is a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a six-year/90 000km service plan.
- Tasman 2.2 CRDI LX AT – R679 995
- Tasman 2.2 CRDI SX 4×4 AT – R879 995
- Tasman 2.2 CRDI X-Pro 4×4 AT – R999 995
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