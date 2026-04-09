Wait no more: Long awaited Kia Tasman bakkie finally priced

Kia's first controversially styled bakkie has finally arrived in South Africa after a prolonged market delay.

Revealed on local soil at the end of 2024 less than two months after its global premiere at the Jeddah International Motor Show in Saudi Arabia, Kia has finally announced pricing of its eagerly awaited Tasman bakkie.

Long wait

Originally planned for market release last year, the Tasman makes its debut on the back of poorer-than-expected sales in its key market of Australia.

Local line-up will be a double cab-only affair, with the option of having the wheel arch painted in body colour, or in black as standard. Picture: Kia South Africa

Developed Down Under, and named after the ocean that separates Australia and New Zealand, the South African Tasman range spans three trim levels and a choice of rear-wheel or four-wheel drive.

Basics

Fundamentals are as follows:

Length : 5 410mm

: 5 410mm Wheelbase : 3 270mm

: 3 270mm Width : 1 930mm

: 1 930mm Height : 1 920mm

: 1 920mm Ground Clearance : 224-231mm

: 224-231mm Payload : 1 173 – 1 212kg

: 1 173 – 1 212kg Tow rating : 3 500kg

: 3 500kg Wading depth: 800mm

Diesel only

Exclusively available as a double cab, with no word yet about the availability of the single cab, the Tasman derives motivation solely from the 2.2 CRDI turbodiesel engine used in the Sorento and Carnival.

In other markets, though, power has been increased from 148kW to 154kW, with torque unchanged at 441Nm.

Not offered is the 2.5 T-GDI petrol engine, or the six-speed manual gearbox as all Tasmans are fitted with the eight-speed automatic.

Top speed across all variant is 185km/h, with 0-100km/h taking 10.4 seconds. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.5l/100km for the two-wheel drive and 7.8l/100km for the 4×4.

Trim levels

On the model front, the range starts with the LX, which is offered solely with rear-wheel drive.

The mid-spec SX and flagship X-Pro both come standard with the part-time four-wheel drive system.

South Africa-bound models loose the steering column-mounted gear selector for a conventional lever. Picture: Kia South Africa

In terms of spec, an extract breakdown is still to be done. However, unlike other markets, Kia has dropped the steering column-mounted gear selector for a traditional lever.

This means the Ford F-150-style cover, which folds out from the central storage and covers the entire centre console, is absent.

Colours

On the colour side, buyers are offered the option of having the wheel arches stay black or painted in body colour.

For the latter, which is priced at R5 004, two options are provided: Tan Beige and Clear White.

As standard, the “black arches” colour palette consists of nine shades:

Clear White;

Steel Grey;

Tan Beige;

Interstellar Grey;

Cityscape Green;

Snow White Pearl; and

Aurora Black Pearl.

Available by special order is Denim Blue and Runway Red.

Price

Included on all Tasman models is a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a six-year/90 000km service plan.