New aura coming as GWM approves Ora 05 for South Africa

Unlike the electric Ora 03, the 05 will have a combustion engine option, though, it remains to be seen whether it will be hybridised or not.

Revealed in February, Great Wall Motors (GWM) has confirmed that the relaunching of the Ora brand in South Africa will be spearheaded by the new Ora 05.

No more EV only

Until now an electric-only vehicle division, the first combustion engine Ora will go on sale later this year, either alongside or directly replacing the electric Ora 03.

ALSO READ: GWM getting ready to launch hybrid and combustion powered Ora

Set to be sold, once again, as the GWM Ora instead of simply Ora as in China, the 05 rates as an entirely different model from the 03, which carries the Ora Good Cat nomenclature in China.

Pure combustion or hybrid

Billed as a crossover instead of a hatch, the Ora 05 comes in either hybrid or conventional combustion engine forms, with the basis being GWM’s in-house developed 1.5-litre engine.

In the combustion model, the turbocharged unit develops 135kW, while in the self-charging hybrid, which carries the HEV designation, the setup makes 115kW.

Unlike the original Ora 03, the 05 is being billed as a crossover. Picture: paultan.org

The standard transmission in the former is a seven-speed dual-clutch while a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) serves the latter.

Although offered with an electric powertrain in China once again, this option is unlikely to be offered again now that hybrid and conventional combustion options are provided.

Fundamentals

Based on market specification from Thailand where sales commenced last month, the Ora 05’s specifications are as follows:

Length : 4 471mm;

: 4 471mm; Wheelbase : 2 720mm;

: 2 720mm; Height : 1 641mm;

: 1 641mm; Width : 1 833mm

: 1 833mm Ground clearance: 175mm

Features

Notable features, based on trim level, include:

LED headlights;

18-inch alloy wheels;

auto folding electric mirrors;

rain sense wipers;

ventilated and electric front seats;

ambient lighting;

dual-zone climate control;

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster;

six or nine-speaker sound system;

electric tailgate;

14.6-inch infotainment system;

wireless smartphone charger;

glass panoramic roof;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

cooled glovebox.

Interior is dominated by a 14.6-inch infotainment system. Picture: GWM Thailand

Safety and driver assistance comes in the form of:

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

360-degree camera system;

Hill Start Assist;

Lane Change Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning;

Front and Rear Cross Traffic Assist;

Reverse Automatic Braking.

Not the best local story

Launched locally three years ago, the Ora 03 had been the country’s most affordable EV at R686 950, an accolade which now belongs to the BYD Dolphin Surf priced at R341 900.

In total, Ora 03 sales have amounted to 83 units since launch, with some months failing to register any offset.

Ora 03 has been a disappointing seller, with less than 100 units sold over three years. Picture: GWM

As of 7 April, the Ora 03 is still listed on GWM South Africa’s website in the same four model line-up it launched with in 2023; 300 Luxury, 400 Super Luxury, 400 Ultra Luxury and 400 GT Ultra Luxury.

While outputs are pegged for 126kW/250Nm, the 300 uses a 48-kWh battery pack and the trio of 400s a 63-kWh outlet. Respective ranges are 310km and 420km.

More later

Although shown at its annual dealer prize giving conference last month, no official details pertaining to Ora 05 going on sale were divulged.

Only listed on GWM South Africa’s website as “coming soon”, expect clearer details to be announced in due course.

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