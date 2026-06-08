New Toyota Hilux pricing revealed ahead of local market launch

For now, the new generation Hilux range only spans seven variants, all automatic, with the option of Xtra Cab or double cab bodystyles.

Ahead of its market launch at the end of this month, Toyota has released official pricing and spec details of select versions of the new generation Hilux on its website.

Range structure

Publicly shown at the Nampo Agricultural Expo in Bothaville in the Free State last month for the first time, the initial line-up, surprisingly, only comprises the Xtra Cab and double cab.

However, given its presence at Nampo, a single cab will be added later.

At the same time, the details on Toyota’s website confirms an all-automatic transmission model range, and the return of the SRX grade on the double cab.

Xtra Cab only comes in Raider X trim grade, for now. Picture: Toyota

In addition, the previous limited edition-only Raider X trim levels also returns, but exclusively for the Xtra Cab on which it was never previously available.

As such, the Xtra Cab, for now, is only available in Raider X guise, while the double cab is specified in SRX, Raider and Legend guises.

Dimensions

Dimensionally, the internally named AN220 or ninth generation Hilux is as follows:

Depicted Legend tops the double cab Hilux range. Picture: Toyota

Length: 5 325 mm;

Wheelbase: 3 085 mm;

Height: 1 815 mm;

Width: 1 855 mm;

Payload: 790 kg – 865 kg*

Ground clearance: 312 mm

*: double cab only

2.8 GD-6 only

As is well-known by now, up front, Toyota has stuck with the proven 2.8 GD-6 engine as the sole option – the 2.4 GD-6, 2.0-litre and 2.7-litre petrol having all fallen by the wayside.

Also unchanged are the 150kW/500Nm outputs, however, the Legend boasts the 48-volt mild-hybrid system as standard.

As mentioned, all models are, for now, outfitted with the six-speed automatic gearbox. A locking rear differential is again standard on all four-wheel drive variants.

Spec

In terms of the spec, the SRX is listed as having the following fitted as standard:

17-inch steel wheels;

LED headlights;

retracting electric mirrors;

fabric upholstery;

multi-function steering wheel;

electric windows;

eight-inch infotainment display;

four-speaker sound system;

seven airbags;

reverse camera;

Vehicle Stability Control

Moving up to the Raider nets the following:

Land Cruiser Prado inspired interior has dual 12.3-inch displays on but the SRX grade Picture: Toyota

17-inch alloy wheels;

LED fog lamps;

gloss black mirror caps;

auto-levelling LED headlights;

push-button start;

dual-zone climate control;

leather-wrapped steering wheel;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

12.3-inch infotainment display;

four type-C USB ports;

cruise control;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Downhill Assist Control

Worth noting is that the Raider comes with four-wheel drive as standard, which means the added inclusion of the Multi-Terrain Select system.

Finally, the mild-hybrid Legend‘s spec sheet comprises:

18-inch alloy wheels;

folding electric mirrors;

side-steps;

sports bar;

leather upholstery;

electric front seats;

nine-speaker JBL sound system;

panoramic rear-view camera;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Trace;

Reverse Automatic Braking

For the Xtra Cab-only Raider X, specification is as follows:

Interior of the Xtra Cab Raider X is based on that of the Raider double cab. Picture: Toyota

18-inch alloy wheel;

auto-levelling LED headlights;

folding electric mirrors;

LED fog lamps;

leather upholstery;

dual-zone climate control

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

push-button start;

wireless smartphone charger;

12.3-inch infotainment display;

eight-speaker sound system;

seven airbags;

cruise control;

panoramic reverse monitor;

tyre pressure monitor;

Pre-Crash Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Lane Trace;

Reverse Automatic Braking

Standard on the four-wheel drive is the Multi-Terrain Select system and Downhill Assist.

Colours

In total, eight colours are offered regardless of bodystyle:

Glacier White;

Chromium Silver;

Ash Grey;

Attitude Black;

Oxide Bronze;

Arizona Red;

Platinum White Pearl;

Desert Gold Metallic

Price

Included all models’ sticker prices is a three-year/100 000 km warranty plus a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Xtra Cab

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider X AT – R751 800

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Raider X 4×4 AT – R842 200

Double cab