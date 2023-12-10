Kia reportedly on track to reveal Tasman bakkie at the end of 2024

Tasman has been on the radar by South Africa ever since the emergence of rumours in 2019.

Most recent spy image of the Tasman, known internally as the TK. Image: autospy.net

Having faded into the relative obscurity since the uncovering of its supposed name and anticipated time of reveal in August, a weekend report from Brazil has unearthed more apparent information of Kia’s incoming first ever bakkie.

Spied towards the end of last year undergoing testing, the body-on-frame newcomer, rumoured to be called Tasman, will make its eagerly waited unveiling towards the end of 2024 before going on-sale in early 2025.

On the drawing board since the emergence of speculative reports four years ago, with a reveal tipped for either 2022 or 2023, the Tasman, known by its established internal moniker TK, is expected to make use of the same underpinnings as the Mohave SUV instead of utilising the unibody architecture sister brand Hyundai does for the US-market only Santa Cruz.

Billed back in 2020 as a “sensitive topic” senior Kia executive weren’t allowed to mention or even address when asked by the media, the automaker Chief Operating Officer for Australia went as so far as saying that plans had been scrapped when asked a year later.

“I think it’s probably a long shot. We haven’t had any definitive answer from Kia headquarters. think if they had have done it and planned it, then it would have been here by now,” Damien Meredith told carsguide.com.au.

Admitting that Kia Global CEO, Ho-Sung Song, “nearly fell off his chair” when told or projected sales of 20 000 units a year, Meredith said, “we put together a plan about four years ago and said look we believe we can do this many, and Mr Song nearly fell off his chair and said that’s impossible.

“Every time I see him, he says: ‘I understand what you said Damian, but let’s just wait and see,” Meredith told the publication.

According to the latest claims by motor1.com Brazil citing uncredited claims from “the South Korean press”, the Tasman’s indicated year of reveal next year will see it being rolled out, based on patent documents, in Costa Rica, Uruguay, South Korea and Australia – the latter the only right-hand-drive market due in part to development taking place relating to its suspension tuning and off-road performance.

Said to have a payload of 1 000 kg and a towing capacity of 3 500 kg, the Tasman will, initially, be powered solely by a diesel engine of which the exact details are still unknown.

Speculatively mentioned though is the 2.2-litre from the Sorento and Carnival and the 3.0-litre V6 from the Mohave that produces 191kW/560Nm.

Reported to offer both single and double cab bodystyles, transmission choices are likely to consist of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic depending on the trim level and market.

Despite its almost confirmed allocation for Australia, the Tasman’s entry to South Africa is equally as certain based on comments made three years ago by Kia South Africa CEO, Gary Scott.

“If it becomes available in the global line-up, it will come to South Africa whichever one it is. It has been on the five-year plan for about 20 years [and] it is being looked at very carefully,” Scott told The Citizen.

While official information from Kia remains outstanding, don’t be surprised if provided details, either as teasers or a confirmed date, emerge in 2024.

