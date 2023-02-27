Extreme Festival starts year off with a bang, literally

Andre De Kock

Though somewhat overshadowed by the international happenings, namely the Kyalami 9-Hour, last weekend’s South African championship racing at Kyalami started the year’s Extreme Festival in style.

GTC

Heading up the show were two races for Global Touring and SupaCup cars. Their event started on a scary note Thursday, when the Investchem Ford Focus of Julian van der Watt skidded off the track at the bottom of the Mineshaft section and hit the wall at huge speed.

It was a massive impact and the youngster was flown to hospital with a broken leg, chest injuries and concussion. After two operations, his condition was said to be stable yesterday.

ALSO READ: Kyalami 9-Hour support races: Extreme Festival kicks off

Friday’s opening race went to youngster Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), leading home defending champion Robert Wolk (Investchem Toyota Corolla) and Nathi Msimanga (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla).

Keegan Campos (Carello Auto Supapolo) took the SupaCup race from Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) and Brad Liebenberg (Hype Energy SupaPolo).

Heat two turned into a stock car race, with almost all of the GTC front runners involved in shunts. When the dust settled, Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla) was in the lead, ahead of Josh le Roux (Chemical Logistics Audi S3) and Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Keegan Campos won the SupaCup race again, leading home Mogotsi and Tato Carello (Carello Auto SupaPolo).

BMW M Performance Part

The first BMW M Performance Parts BMW race went to Paulo Loureiro (BMW 335i) ahead of Leon Loubser (Bidwheels BMW 335i) and Leyton Fourie (Express Hire BMW 335i).

The race was run over just five laps after Rick Loureiro planted his Combined BMW 335i solidly in a gravel trap and had to be towed out. Paulo Loureiro won race two as well, chased to the flag by Loubser and Carlo Garbini (Kimbo BMW 328i Turbo).

Compcare Polo Cup

Friday’s opening Compcare Polo Cup race went to Dawie van de Merwe (Nathan’s Polo), ahead of Charl Visser (Universal Polo) and Anthony Pretorius (Bucket List Polo). Visser won race two from van der Merwe and Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly Polo).

Investchem F1600

The opening Investchem F1600 race went to Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), leading home Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Mygale) and Siya Mankonkwana (Investchem Mygale).

Troy Dolinschek (Sujean Mygale) won the next time out, ahead of Jason Coetzee (Mint Wrapworks Mygale) and Geldenhuys,

Mobil 1 V8 Supercars

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) took the opening Mobil 1 V8 race victory. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Mackie Adlem (Adlem Auto Jaguar XK8) took the opening Mobil 1 V8 race victory, followed by Thomas Reib (Mobil 1 Chevrolet Lumina) and Julian Fameliaris (Lube-Net Chevrolet Corvette). Fameliaris took race two, followed by Franco Di Matteo (Deltec Batteries Jaguar XK8) and Reib.

Wild Rose Gin Sports and GT

Adding much flair to the occasion were the two Wild Rose Gin Sports and GT races. Friday’s opening event went to Nicky Dicks (Curvent Porsche 911 GT3), ahead of Mia Mo (Toys R Us Porsche 911 GT3) and Sam Hammond (Trinity Lamborghini Gallardo).

Saturday’s race went to Mikaeel Pitamber (Rico Barlow Ligier JS53), leading home Dicks and Mo.

The championship now takes a three week rest before firing up for round 2 at the Killarney race track in Cape Town on 18 March. For the full calendar, click here.