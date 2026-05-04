Roofline dropped as Porsche unwraps Cayenne Coupe Electric

Turbo variant becomes the new equal most powerful Porsche road car ever made.

Having added the intermediate S version to the regular Cayenne range in March, Porsche used the recent Beijing Motor Show to officially unveil the coupe version of the Cayenne Electric.

Sloping roof

The equal most powerful Porsche road car ever made, the Coupe carries over the aesthetic from the standard model, albeit only to the C-pillar.

Aside from its sloping roof, most of the rear facia has been redesigned to accommodate not only the new tailgate, but also the retractable boot spoiler.

Coupe’s aesthetic has seen a drop in boot space. Picture: Porsche

Unique to it, though, is a so-called Lightweight Sport package which includes carbon fibre inserts, a carbon fibre roof and special 22-inch alloy wheels. Accordingly, this is said to reduce the Coupe’s weight by 17.8 kg.

In terms of dimensions, the Cayenne Coupe is unchanged; however, boot space drops from 781-1 588-litres to between 534 and 1 347-litres. A total of 90 litres can still be stored underneath the bonnet.

Underneath

Mounted on the same 800-volt Premium Platform Electric or PPE platform, Porsche has also retained the tow package for the Coupe, allowing it to tow 3 500 kg.

An off-road package also comes optionally fitted, though the adaptive air Active Suspension Management is equipped from the start.

Additional options include the rear-axle steering system and the uprated Active Ride adaptive air suspension.

Same inside

Inside, the interior has been carried over unchanged from the normal Cayenne Electric. This means the standard inclusion of the 14.25-inch instrument cluster and the OLED infotainment system.

Interior has been carried over from the normal Cayenne without change. Picture: Porsche

Optional are the augmented-reality Head-Up Display and the 14.9-inch display on the passenger side.

As part of the Lightweight Sport pack, the interior receives a Race-Tex roofliner, open-pore carbon-fibre decorative inserts, cloth upholstery on the centre panels, and optional black leather for the rear seats.

Power punch

On the model front, the Cayenne Coupe Electric comes in three models: base, S and Turbo, all using the same 113-kWh battery as in the normal Cayenne.

In the base model, the battery powers a single electric motor producing 300 kW, or 325kW/825Nm, with the inclusion of launch control. The claimed top speed is 230 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 4.8 seconds.

As on the normal Cayenne S, the Coupe S adds a secondary electric motor to make it all-wheel drive. The result is 400 kW, or up to 490 kW with launch control included.

Porsche claims a top speed of 250 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds.

Completing the range, the Turbo outputs 630 kW, which increases to 850kW/1 500Nm with the launch control system activated.

The Formula E-style Push to Pass system also comes standard, which raises power to 760 kW for 10 seconds. As with the standard Cayenne, Push-to-Pass cannot be used in conjunction with launch control.

Top speed is 250 km/h, with 0-100 km/h taking 2.5 seconds, a tenth faster than the normal Cayenne.

Besides the base model, which supports DC charging up to 390 kW, both the S and Turbo models are capable of up to 400 kW, which means a waiting time of 16 minutes from 10-80%.

Somewhat surprisingly, Porsche didn’t disclose any range estimations for any of the variants.

Not for us, yet

On sale in Europe from later this year, the Cayenne Coupe Electric, as with its sibling, has, for the moment, not been approved for South Africa.