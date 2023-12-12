Kyalami 9-Hour support classes geared-up for a spectacle of note

Four different classes will take to the track on Friday and Saturday before the 9-Hour main course.

Reinhardt Miller (BMW M3) will be one of seven BMW M Performance contenders in the weekend’s Silvercup 2.0 races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The official 9-Hour race apart, Kyalami will offer fans a wide range of spectacle this Friday and Saturday, with a full programme of supporting races in four separate categories.

Silvercup

Heading up the show will be races for Silvercup 2.0 vehicles, where 50 competitors will grab the opportunity to drive around Kyalami in anger.

Overall podium chasers should include Marius Jacobs and his wild (AAA Recovery Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Riaan Draper (Opel Tigra Spaceframe) Giulio Airaga (Desco Electronic Opel Tigra Spaceframe), Quinton Ferreira (Mazda Capella) and Dewald Pretorius (SPS Mazda RX-7).

Dewald Pretorius (SPS Mazda RX-7) should be a podium chaser in the weekend’s Silvercup 2.0 races at Kyalami. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Also worth watching must be Reinhardt Miller (BMW M3), Dirk Lawrence (Coastal Hire Honda Ballade), Nek Makris (BMW 335i), Jagger Robertson (Big Boss Auto BMW 328i), Leonard Archer (BMW 325i), Gary Stacey (Ford Sierra XR8), Johan van der Vyver (Devlaw Subaru Impreza WRX), Fabienne Lanz (Target Corporate Karting Volkswagen Golf), Louis Scholtz (Car Care Clinic Volkswagen Golf GTI), Gerrit Murrays (Alfa Romeo GTV) and Tihan van Rooyen (Porsche 924).

VW Challenge

Wayne Masters (Performance Masters Polo) and his brother Bevan Masters (CPS Warehouse Polo) should be front runners in the PABAR VW Challenge races. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

The murderously competitive PABAR VW Challenge races will feature 33 cars, led by, Mydi Mfana (MDS Consulting), Luigi Ferro (Eco Simply Solar), Mike Barbaglia (PABAR), Chris Dale (PoziDrive) and Jacques Hayes (Platinum Wheels).

Lotus Challenge

The Lotus Challenge races should, as always, produce ultra close competition throughout the field. Picture: Dave Ledbitter.

Heading the Lotus Challenge category should be motoring journalist Thomas Falkiner (Taylon), David Jermy (Taylon), while a host of Birkin-mounted teams will be in the thick of the action, led by Jeff Gable who ended fourth in the title race this season, Andrew Kynaston, David Jermy, Tinus Botes, Carel Schaap, Clive Wilmot and Brett van Rensburg.

GT series

A new category, GT Supercup, will make its Gauteng debut at Kyalami this weekend and is a private social championship where anyone can bring whatever car they have, ranging from road-legal to purpose-built racing cars with free tyre choice.

The 25 car Kyalami entry consists of 13 BMWs, three Porsches and Volkswagens, two Backdraft Roadsters, two Toyotas, one Subaru and one Nissan GT-R.

Classes are time-based and only determined after the racing has finished.

More details

For more information, contact the SAES Media Manager at eric@saeseries.com.