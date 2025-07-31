Motoring

Kyalami Festival of Motoring gearing up as highlight of August

31 July 2025

Tickets for the annual automotive showpiece are now on-sale.

Kyalami Festival of Motoring preview

Kyalami Festival of Motoring opens its doors for the eighth time between 29-31 August. Image: Festival of Motoring

South Africa’s biggest automotive showpiece, the Kyalami Festival of Motoring, returns to form at the end of next month, with ticket now available.

What to expect

Taking place from 29 to 31 August, the eighth edition of the annual event will have vehicles exhibited from amongst others Toyota, Volkswagen, Isuzu, Suzuki, Mahindra, Subaru, Chery, BYD, BAIC, GAC, LDV, GWM Haval and MG.

For some, it will mark their official debut on South African soil ahead of the start of sales either at the end of the year or early next year.

As before, the ever popular hot lap track driving experience returns, as does the self-driving opportunity on the in-field handling track, the 4×4 experience at the top section of the circuit, plenty of activities ranging from simulators to go-karts, and a drifting showcase.

VIP

In addition, early bird ticket buyers, i.e. before 00h00 on 3 August, will stand a chance of winning prizes worth R16 000.

  • First: 2x VIP hot laps;
  • Second: 2x VIP Experiences (minus hot lops);
  • Third: 2x double passes to the Santam ‘chill’ pod

As usual, the three-day event will be split into four sections, green, blue, yellow and red, and provide more than enough on-site non-motoring entertainment, as well as food stalls.

How much?

Now loaded into howler.com, ticket prices, per person, amount to the following:

  • General Access: R295;
  • General Access [children under four]: Free;
  • General Access [children 4-12]: R82;
  • General Access [pensioner 65+]: R260
  • Weekend Pass [all three days]: R700;
  • Weekend Pass [pensioner 65+]: R665

Hosted by Santam, VIP Hospitality prices are as follows:

  • Premium Hospitality with one hot lap: R4 200;
  • Premium Hospitality with no hot lap: R2 200;
  • Chill pod for kids under 5: Free
  • Chill pod for kids under 5-12: R350;
  • Chill pod for kids 12+: R850

From when to when?

Limited parking will be stationed at designated areas around the track, or alternatively, via a Park and Ride service departing from the Mall of Africa.

Closing and opening times across the weekend are from 08h30 to 18h00. More information is provided at safestivalofmotoring.com.

