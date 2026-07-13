Ticket sales open as Kyalami Festival of Motoring dates announced

This year's event will be the ninth and run from 28 to 30 August.

Kyalami Festival of Speed organisers, Messe Frankfurt, has officially confirmed the dates for this year’s event, in addition to opening ticket sales.

Manufacturers present

This year taking place from the 28 to 30 August, the annual event, which celebrates its ninth staging, will see exhibitions from the following brands:

BAIC;

BMW;

Changan;

Chery;

Dongfeng;

GAC;

Geely;

GWM;

iCaur;

Lepas;

LDV;

Mahindra;

Omoda & Jaecoo;

Suzuki;

Toyota

Although tight lipped, the event marks a further first in that some brands will showing new products for the first time on local soil.

Other attractions

As before, the ever-popular hot lap track driving experience returns, as does the self-driving opportunity on the in-field handling track, the 4×4 experience at the top of the circuit, plenty of activities ranging from simulators to go-karts, and a drifting showcase.

Of the guided hot laps, showgoers will be able to ride in products from Volkswagen, Mercedes-AMG, BMW and proper race cars provided by the BMW M Performance Parts racing series.

“We are ready to deliver the motoring experience Johannesburg has been waiting for. The Festival of Motoring is more than an event; it is a powerful industry platform where brands, consumers, partners and enthusiasts come together through real, meaningful experiences,” event director, Judy Maharaj, said in a statement.

“It gives visitors the opportunity to feel the energy of motoring, engage with innovation first-hand and experience the vehicles, technologies and partnerships shaping the future of mobility”.

Prices

As with past events, visitors will be able to park in designated areas around the track or via a Park and Ride service departing from the Mall of Africa.

Accordingly, tickets are now available on howler.com and priced from the following per person:

General Access [Friday 28 th August]: R315 ;

R315 General Access [Saturday 29 th August]: R330 ;

R330 General Access [Sunday 30th August]: R330 ;

R330 General Access [children under four]: Free ;

Free General Access [children 4-12 all days]: R88 ;

R88 General Access [pensioner 65+ all days]: R270

R270 Weekend Pass [all three days]: R850 ;

R850 Weekend Pass [pensioner 65+]: R730

VIP Hospitality prices are as follows:

Premium Hospitality with one hot lap [all days]: R4 500 ;

R4 500 Premium Hospitality with no hot lap [all days]: R2 300 ;

R2 300 kids under 5: Free

Free kids 5-12: R800 ;

R800 kids 12+: R1 500

Times

Closing and opening times across the weekend are from 08h30 to 18h00. More information can be viewed at safestivalofmotoring.com.