Lamborghini has officially commenced teasing the replacement for the Aventador it confirmed last year will become a reality in March this year.

While already known to be a hybrid using an electrified version of the 6.5-litre V12, the teaser for the internally named LB744 makes reference to the powertrain that consists not only of the mentioned bent-twelve, but also a total of three electric motors.

V12, plus three electric motors

Known by the codename L545, the internal combustion engine, which the Raging Bull says has been extensively revised, now sits at a 180-degree angle, still in a mid-engine layout, with two of the electric motors positioned at the front and one at the rear.

Working in conjunction with a 3.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, each electric unit produces 110kW with up to 350Nm of torque available from the front pair, and 150Nm from the rear.

The 6.5-litre internal combustion V12 has been completely revised.

New gearbox, almost 1 000 horsepower

The end result is a plug-in hybrid configuration that takes 30 minutes to charge from a seven kilowatt outlet and produces a whopping 1 015 pferdestarke (PS) or 746kW in combined form.

Compared to the Aventador, whose final send-off, the Ultimae, produced 574kW, the mil set for the LB744 not only has more power, but comes with a reduction in weight of 17kg for the V12 alone.

In addition, the Aventador’s seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission departs in favour of a brand-new eight-speed dual-clutch ‘box Sant’Agata says is faster than the seven-speed unit used in the Huracan.

Similar to the Aventador, the LB744 will be four-wheel-drive.

Positioned at the back, the compact ‘box weighs 193kg and besides its changing speed, with Lamborghini further saying it will drops multiple ratios simply by holding rather than flicking the paddle, lacks a reverse gear, a process now the work of the electric motors rather than a fixed ratio within the transmission.

More details soon

Besides the workings of the powertrain, excluding the actual torque output, performance and all-electric range, no further details of the LB744 or even its final denominator were disclosed.

Given the timing of the setup’s release though, expect more, plus the official date, to be announced soon.

