LDV finally puts a price on long awaited G10+ panel van

Updated in 2025, the now 12-year old G10+ becomes LDV South Africa's new most affordable non-bakkie or SUV model.

LDV concluded its line-up restructuring launch in Johannesburg this past Friday evening (7 August) by debuting the long delayed G10+ panel van as its new most affordable non-bakkie or SUV model.

Refreshed arrival

Confirmed for South Africa back in 2024, the G10+, which has been on-sale in China since 2014, premieres on local soil after receiving an extensive mid-life refresh last year.

A sales hit in Australia where it first debuted 11-years ago, the G10+ only comes in a single variant, with a solitary powertrain option. No passenger version is planned for the moment.

Fundamentals

Known as the Maxus G10 in China, the G10+’s fundamentals comprise:

Length : 5 168mm;

: 5 168mm; Wheelbase : 3 198mm;

: 3 198mm; Height : 1 928mm;

: 1 928mm; Width: 1 980mm

Optional in Australia, the exhibited G10+ was equipped with a split-opening boor door style arrangement at the rear. Picture: Charl Bosch

While no further details about payload was released, LDV Australia claims a towing capacity of 1 500kg, a payload of 1 040kg, cargo floor length of 2 500mm and overall cargo volume of 5.2m3.

Noticed at the unveiling were manually sliding dual side doors, split barn-style opening rear door and no partition between the cabin and cargo area.

What has changed?

As part of the refresh, LDV has furnished the G10+ with a new front bumper and grille, tweaked headlights and new alloy wheels.

Only subtle changes have taken place at the rear. Picture: Charl Bosch

At the rear, the bumper has been lightly updated and the light cluster restyled.

The biggest change inside involves a restyled dashboard, which has seen the outdated, integrated seven-inch infotainment display make way for a new freestanding 12.3-inch setup.

Inside, the interior has been revised with a new dashboard and air vents to accommodate the newly incorporated freestanding 12.3-inch infotainment display. Picture: Charl Bosch

Along with new air vents, LDV has also changed the instrument cluster to a 10.25-inch digital configuration, while keeping the lower hangdown section and steering wheel unchanged.

Likely spec

In terms of specification, LDV South Africa was largely mum. However, based on the Australian version, the local market G10+ is likely to have the following as standard:

16-inch alloy wheels;

LED daytime running lights;

electric mirrors;

multi-function steering wheel;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

electric windows;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

tyre pressure monitor;

cruise control;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

dual front airbags;

Electronic Stability Control;

Forward Collision Warning;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rollover Intervention

T60s diesel

Up front, the powertrain option involves the single-turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine from the T60, with the same 120kW/375Nm outputs.

Sending drive to the rear wheels falls to a rotary dial activated eight-speed automatic gearbox developed by ZF. The claimed fuel consumption is 8.2 L/100 km.

Price

Priced at R530 000, LDV didn’t disclose any warranty or service plan information. However, it can be assumed that the G10+ will have the same five-year/200 000 km and five-year/100 000 km plans as the T60.