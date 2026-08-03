New teaser clip suggests imminent arrival of single cab LDV bakkie

Speculation points to the single cab possibly being based on the T60 Pro rather than the entry-level T60 derivative.

With its line-up until now being just double cab bakkies, as well as the D90 SUV, LDV has hinted at the inclusion of a single cab with a new teaser campaign over the weekend.

A first for South Africa

Posted on both its Facebook and Instagram pages, the 10-second clip shows the silhouette of what appears to be the single cab with the taglines “serious value” and “coming soon”.

The clip is captioned by the words, “Hardworking by design. Engineered to take on the tough jobs. Built to perform. Ready to earn its place every single day. A new addition to the LDV range is almost here.”

Called the T70 in China, the facelift T60 Pro has a revised fascia from the “normal’ T60. Image: LDV South Africa

While no further details were provided, the silhouette images suggest the single cab will be modelled on the T60, as the flagship Terron 9 is exclusively offered as a double cab.

Confusing lineage

In fact, some digging confirms the single cab as only being available in certain markets, namely the Middle East, where it is sold under the Maxus and Chevrolet nameplates, in Mexico as the Chevrolet S10 Max and in select African and Central American nations as a Maxus instead of LDV.

LDV/Maxus T60 provides the base for the Chevrolet S10 Max in Mexico. Picture: Chevrolet Mexico

Locally, the T60 range comes in different models: the normal T60, the T60 Pro (confusingly called the T70 in China as an updated version of the T60), and the T60 Max that debuted in 2021 as a rebadged version of the Maxus T90 in the People’s Republic.

Even more confusingly, both the T60 and T70 offer single cab versions, the former forming the base for the S10 Max as a result of LDV parent company, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motors)’s long-standing partnership with General Motors (GM)-owned Chevrolet.

What it means for South Africa?

For South Africa, the single cab could, therefore, be based on either, as the T60 and T70 have no dimensional differences.

Single cab based on the Maxus T60. Picture: Maxus Honduras

Based on details from Maxus Saudi Arabia, where the T70 is called the Maxus Tornado 70, and from Honduras where the Maxus T60 name is used, the single cab has the following dimensions:

Length : 5 365mm;

: 5 365mm; Wheelbase : 3 155mm;

: 3 155mm; Height : 1 809mm;

: 1 809mm; Width: 1 900mm.

Single cab based on the LDV/Maxus T70. Picture: Maxus Madagascar

The exact same as the comparable South African-spec T60 Pro/T70, the single cab has the same 215mm of ground clearance and a payload of 1 000kg. The claimed tow rating of 3 000kg is also identical.

Same engine

In both of the mentioned markets, the single cab is exclusively powered by the same single turbo 2.0-litre diesel engine as the South African-spec T60 Pro with outputs of 120kW/375Nm.

Drive is routed to the rear or all four wheels via a part-time four-wheel drive system through a six-speed manual gearbox only.

More soon

Locally, the T60 range starts at R480 000 for the two-wheel drive double cab Elite based on the “normal T60” instead of the T60 Pro/T70.

LDV range starts off with the pre-facelift T60. Picture: LDV South Africa

However, expect a considerably lower price tag for the single cab, which will be aimed at the Foton Tunland G7, JAC T-Series, JMC Vigus, GWM P300 and legacy products in the shape of the Peugeot Landtrek and Mahindra Pik Up.

While LDV South Africa has not yet confirmed any other details about the alleged single cab, expect more to emerge soon.