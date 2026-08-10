LDV’s Fortuner rivalling D90 gains new more affordable variant

Elite finally joins the Flagship in completing the D90 line-up.

With the aptly named Flagship already available, LDV used its gala relaunch event in Johannesburg this past Friday evening (7 August) to debut the Elite, its new entry-level version of the D90 SUV.

Priced considerably lower than previously claimed, the D90 retains the same design and powertrain as the Flagship, but with a reduction in specification items.

Same drivetrain

Based on the same ladder-frame platform as the T60 bakkie means the D90 Elite carries over the 2.0-litre bi-turbodiesel engine that pumps out 160kW/500Nm.

D90 Elite uses the same bi-turbodiesel engine as the Flagship, but rides on 18-inch instead of 20-inch alloy wheels. Picture: Charl Bosch

Paired to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, the Elite has the 230mm of ground clearance as the Flagship, a 3 100 kg towing capacity and a low range transfer. Claimed fuel consumption is 9.1 L/100 km.

It does, however, only have a rear locking differential compared to the Flagship’s three, but still seats seven as standard.

Dimensions

Known as the Maxus Territory in China where the LDV name is not used, the D90 Elite, which LDV South Africa confirmed for the local market back in 2024, has the same dimensions as the Flagship, namely:

Length : 5 046 mm;

: 5 046 mm; Wheelbase : 2 950 mm;

: 2 950 mm; Height : 1 876 mm;

: 1 876 mm; Width: 2 016 mm.

In total, two driving modes are included, Eco and Sport, plus five off-road settings; Auto, Sand, Gravel, Snow and Rocks. Not included, though, is the Crawl function reserved solely for the Flagship.

Spec

Officially shown to the public at last year’s Kyalami Festival of Motoring, LDV didn’t divulge specification at the event, however, previous reports confirms the Elite as having the following items as standard:

LED headlights;

18-inch alloy wheels;

keyless entry;

push-button start;

tri-zone climate control;

imitation leather upholstery;

sunroof;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

dual wireless smartphone charging pads;

eight-speaker sound system;

in-built dashcam;

12.3-inch infotainment display;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

Elite retains the same pair of 12.3-inch displays as leather upholstery as the Flagship. Picture: Charl Bosch

Safety and driver assistance comprises:

tyre pressure monitor;

six airbags;

reverse camera;

rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Departure Warning.

Colours

As with the Flagship, the Elite has a choice of four colours:

Natural White;

Metal Ash;

Metal Black;

Spruce Green.

Price

Included with the Elite’s price tag, as with the Flagship, is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a five-year/100 000 km service plan.