Workhorse ready LDV T60 Utility single and double cab priced

Four-model Utility range lowers the T60's price tag, while also introducing a single cab bodystyle for the first time.
Teased in an image on its social media pages this week, LDV officially launched its new workhorse range of T60 bakkies at a gala unveiling in Johannesburg on Friday evening (7 August).
One of the cheapest
The first in a number of models launched as part of the brand’s restructuring, the workhorse variants, officially called T60 Utility, slot in below the existing T60 with a choice of double cab or first-time single cab bodystyles.
In the case of the latter, the entry-level 4×2 variant becomes the joint most affordable Chinese single cab one-tonne bakkie in South Africa, with the same price tag as the comparative JAC T6 and Vigus.
Only undercut by the archaic Mahindra Bolero and certain versions of the locally made Pik Up, the inclusion of the Utility range also reduces the T60’s price tag, which started at R480 000 for the two-wheel drive double cab Elite.
Known spec
Although powered by the same engine as the Elite, the Utility loses a number of features, namely the alloy wheels, multi-function steering wheel, an infotainment display, climate control, cruise control and the reverse camera to name but a few.
Confirmed is air-conditioning, a Bluetooth and USB-enabled sound system, electric windows and mirrors, dual front airbags, ABS and EBD and a drive mode selector with three settings; Eco, Normal and Power.
Dimensions
Dimensionally, the single cab has the following measurements:
- Length: 5 395mm;
- Wheelbase: 3 155mm;
- Height: 1 830mm;
- Width: 1 900mm
LDV claims a payload of 1 170kg, tow rating of 3 000kg and a ground clearance of 215mm.
The double cab, meanwhile, has the same dimensions, ground clearance and tow rating, but with a slightly reduced payload of 935kg.
Power
Up front, both single and double cab Utility retain use of the single-turbo 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine used in the T60 and T60 Pro.
Outputs are, therefore, identical at 120kW/375Nm, which goes to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox only. Standard on latter models is a locking rear differential.
Price
At the event, no mention was made of a warranty or service plan. However, it can be assumed that the Utility will retain the regular T60’s five-year/200 000km warranty and five-year/100 000km service plan.
Their inclusions means the T60 range now spans 11 derivatives priced from:
Single cab
- T60 Utility 2.0 TD – R299 900
- T60 Utility 2.0 TD 4×4 – R358 900
Double cab
- T60 Utility 2.0 TD – R389 900
- T60 Utility 2.0 TD 4×4 – R429 900
- T60 2.0 TD Elite – R480 000
- T60 2.0 TD Elite AT – R520 000
- T60 2.0 TD Elite 4×4 – R520 000
- T60 2.0 TD Elite 4×4 AT – R560 000
- T60 2.0 TD Pro 4×4 AT – R640 000
- T60 2.0 BiT Max Pro 4×4 AT – R710 000
- T60 2.0 BiT Max Luxe 4×4 AT – R790 000