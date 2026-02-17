Leapmotor becomes latest Chinese brand keen on making a bakkie

Stellantis-backed marque has, for the moment, not confirmed an official product likely aimed at the BYD Shark yet.

New energy vehicle start-up, Leapmotor, has become the latest Chinese brand to express interest in producing a bakkie.

Ambition

Still one of the newest Chinese brands having produced its first vehicle in 2021, six years after being founding, it received backing from Stellantis two years ago in a landmark deal which saw the latter take a 20% controlling stake.

Launched in South Africa last year as part of Stellantis’ premium division comprising Alfa Romeo and Jeep, the latest report from Australia suggests the brand’s ever-expanding product portfolio could soon include a bakkie if proved viable.

At present, it has been focusing mainly on sedans, hatchbacks and crossovers powered by fully electric or range-extending electric powertrains.

“It will perform”

In an interview with carsales.com.au, Leapmotor Australia Head of Product Planning, Rick Crichton, said the brand isn’t anonymous to the segment’s importance, and leveraging off of Stellantis’ expertise could see it bring a rival for the BYD Shark to life.

The range-extending C10 is currently Leapmotor’s only product available in South Africa. Picture: Leapmotor.

Currently, Stellantis’ one-tonne bakkie portfolio consists of Ram (Rampage, Dakota, 1500 and Heavy Duty), Peugeot (Landtrek), Fiat (Titano) and Jeep (Gladiator).

Assessment call made

His comments come after the publication reported last year that Leapmotor’s International Product Marketing Director, Francesco Giacalone, has reportedly been told to look into the viability of a bakkie for exports markets.

“Two weeks ago I got Leapmotor calling me saying ‘Francesco, we need to assess globally the potential for Leapmotor to produce a pick-up truck and LCVs (light commercial vehicles),” Giacalone told the publication.

“I say ‘whoa, it’s a jump’. But that tells you how those guys are open-minded to enter any possible category and any possible product”.

Nothing finalised yet

Likely to use its range-extending technology instead of a plug-in hybrid or conventional diesel engine, an official confirmation of a Leapmotor bakkie remains outstanding.

