Jaecoo J5 price slashed all the way down to just R339 900

Outright value for money is Jaecoo J5's trump card in taking on the big guns like Toyota's Corolla Cross and VW's T-Cross.

Jaecoo’s reading of the local market over the past few years has been one of the keys to the company’s success. And now with the launch of the new entry level J5 Core derivative, the company has gone straight for the jugular of all its rivals with a very aggressive pricing strategy.

Hybrid power on the way

The Jaecoo J5 local range currently consists of four derivatives with a hybrid model set to arrive later this year. For now, there is the flagship Inferno that retails for R479 900, while the mid-spec Vortex and Glacier come in at R379 900 and R439 900 respectively. With the already mentioned Core at R339 900 rounding out the range.

Despite losing out on a few luxuries, the J5 Core still offers plenty in standard trim. Picture: Supplied.

Positioned below the Vortex that had been the base model until now, the Core, unsurprisingly, loses out on a few features found on its siblings. These include the reverse camera, rear passenger airbags, cruise control and the 13.2-inch infotainment system to name a few.

In place of the latter is a smaller nine-inch display, still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and part of a spec sheet inclusive of the eight-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, auto on/off headlights, folding electric mirrors and type A as well as type-C USB ports.

The J5 is an urban solution

The J5 is the Chery sub-brand’s second local SUV after the J7. And while the Jaecoo J7 is positioned as a more rugged-styled SUV ready to tackle the dirt, the Jaecoo J5 is more of an urban solution. The two do share the same design language though starting with the familiar “waterfall” front grille.

But at 174mm the J5’s ground clearance is 26mm lower than the J7, while it also does without its sibling’s black wheel arch cladding and flush extendable door handles. The J5 rides on the same T1X platform as the J7. And at 4 380mm long it is only 120mm shorter than the J7 and its 2 620mm wheelbase is 52mm shorter than it’s sibling.

A lower ride height and smaller proportions seperate the J5 from the J7. Picture: Supplied.

Using the family engine from the popular Omoda C5, all four derivatives feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that sends 115kW of power and 230Nm of torque to the front wheels via CVT. In comparison, the Jaecoo’s J7 1.6-litre blown petrol mill makes 145kW/290Nm, but weighs in at 1 604kg, which is 129kg heavier.

Offering a good price to local buyers goes a long way. Offering a good price and a solid product is going to rattle many cages in this tough as nails compact SUV segment.

Pricing

Core 1.5T CVT – R339 900

Vortex 1.5T CVT – R379 900

Glacier 1.5T CVT – R439 900

Inferno 1.5T CVT – R479 900

Included with the Core’s price is a five-year/150 000 km warranty, the first owner only 10-year/1 000 000 km engine warranty and a reduced two-year/30 000 km service plan versus the five-year/75 000 km on the rest of the J5 range.