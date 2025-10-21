Leapmotor C10 becomes SA’s first range extending electric vehicle

REEV setup features 1.5-litre engine that does not power the wheels but charges the battery.

Stellantis has announced official price and specification of the Leapmotor C10.

The first range extending electric vehicle or REEV to be sold in South Africa, the C10 is built in China Leapmotor, a Stellantis subsidiary since 2023. It falls under Stellantis’ called premium range of nameplates, which also includes Alfa Romeo and Jeep.

The MPV-styled but crossover marketed Leapmotor C10 rides on a platform called Leap 3.0. It is 4 739mm long, 1 900mm wide, 1 680mm tall and has a wheelbase measuring 2 825mm long.

Seating five as standard and features a reported 2.7-metre of cabin space with all the seats lowered. The Leapmotor C10’s boot space is 435 litres, which goes up to 1 410 with the split second row folded flat.

ALSO READ: What to expect: Stellantis-backed Leapmotor launching in October

Leapmotor C10’s powertrain

Taking prominence is the REEV drivetrain which uses a 28.4-kWh battery pack powering a single rear-mounted 170kW/320Nm electric motor as the main power source. Paired to it, but used solely as a generator and therefore not connected to the drive wheels, is a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 63kW/125Nm.

In total, the setup develops 158kW/320Nm, which allows for an all-electric range of 145km and a combined range of 970km. It sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 8.5 seconds.

The claimed fuel consumption is 5.5L/100km. And waiting time 18 minutes to charge the battery from 30 to 80% using a DC charger up to 65kW.

Plenty of spec

On the spec side, the Leapmotor C10 comes in two trim grades; Style and Design, with the former having the following as standard:

18-inch alloy wheels;

electric front seats;

12-speaker sound system;

wireless smartphone charger;

rain sense wipers;

LED headlights;

dual-zone climate control;

front and rear armrests;

10.25-inch instrument cluster;

electric tailgate;

14.6-inch infotainment display;

voice control

ALSO READ: Stellantis previews first Leapmotor heading to South Africa

Safe as a house

On the safety and driver assistance systems front, the Leapmotor C10 Style offers;

transparent chassis view camera;

360-degree surround-view camera;

front and rear parking sensors;

tyre pressure monitor;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Brake Override Assist;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Warning Assist;

Lane Departure Warning;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Driver Attention Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Post Collision Automatic Braking;

Lane Centering Assis;

Rear Collision Warning

At the range’s summit, the Design boasts 20-inch alloy wheels, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting and imitation leather upholstery.

Leapmotor C10 pricing

C10 Style – R759 900

C10 Design – R799 900

*Pricing includes five-year/100 000km warranty and service plan.