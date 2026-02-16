Mitsubishi celebrates Outlander’s 25th by pricing limited Edition 25

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has approved 10 units for the local markets.
Marking its 25th anniversary this year, Mitsubishi has introduced a special edition version of the Outlander in limited numbers for South Africa.
Differences
Simply called the Edition 25, the newcomer uses the top-spec Exceed trim level as a base, with 10 units confirmed for the local market.
Externally, the Edition receives model-specific 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a restyled Dynamic Shield grille, a new front skidplate, black B and C-pillars, a new rear skidplate and blacked-out lenses for the outer taillight clusters.
Inside, the interior revisions consist of a new Edition 25 branded centre console, a redesigned gear lever, a larger storage box and Type-C USB ports.
Rounding the unique additions off are Edition 25 treadplates.
Spec
Standard specification consists of a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, auto on/off LED headlights, rain-sense wipers and a wireless smartphone charger.
Additional standard items include:
- keyless entry
- faux leather upholstery
- heated front seats
- eight-speaker Yamaha sound system
- rear side window blinds
- panoramic sunroof
- tri-zone climate control
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- integrated satellite navigation
- cruise control
- front and rear parking sensors
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Hill Descent Control
Completing the spec sheet is a 360-degree camera system, keyless entry and a smartphone charger pad
Same up front
Up front, the normally aspirated Nissan-made 2.5-litre petrol continues to produce 135kW/245Nm. A CVT sends the amount of twist to all four wheels.
As before, six driving modes are fitted: Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. The claimed ground clearance is 210 mm.
Line-up refresh
Aside from the Edition 25, Mitsubishi has also revised the Outlander range by removing the GL, which had been the entry-level derivative.
As such, the GLS now becomes the range opener.
Price
As before, all Outlanders are covered by a three-year/100 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan.
- Outlander 2.5 GLS AWD CVT – R759 995
- Outlander 2.5 GLS Plus AWD CVT – R769 995
- Outlander 2.5 GLS Aspire AWD CVT – R789 995
- Outlander 2.5 Exceed AWD CVT – R819 995
- Outlander 2.5 Edition 25 AWD CVT – R819 995
