Mitsubishi celebrates Outlander’s 25th by pricing limited Edition 25

Picture of Charl Bosch

By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

16 February 2026

11:53 am

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has approved 10 units for the local markets.

Mitsubishi South Africa prices Outlander Edition 25

Mitsubishi has approved 10 Outlander Edition 25s for South Africa. Picture: Mitsubishi

Marking its 25th anniversary this year, Mitsubishi has introduced a special edition version of the Outlander in limited numbers for South Africa.

Differences

Simply called the Edition 25, the newcomer uses the top-spec Exceed trim level as a base, with 10 units confirmed for the local market.

Mitsubishi South Africa prices Outlander Edition 25
Edition 25 has a restyled centre console. Picture: Mitsubishi

Externally, the Edition receives model-specific 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a restyled Dynamic Shield grille, a new front skidplate, black B and C-pillars, a new rear skidplate and blacked-out lenses for the outer taillight clusters.

ALSO READ: Newly expanded five model Mitsubishi Outlander range priced

Inside, the interior revisions consist of a new Edition 25 branded centre console, a redesigned gear lever, a larger storage box and Type-C USB ports.

Rounding the unique additions off are Edition 25 treadplates.

Spec

Standard specification consists of a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, auto on/off LED headlights, rain-sense wipers and a wireless smartphone charger.

Additional standard items include:

  • keyless entry
  • faux leather upholstery
  • heated front seats
  • keyless entry
  • eight-speaker Yamaha sound system
  • rear side window blinds
  • panoramic sunroof
  • tri-zone climate control
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • integrated satellite navigation
  • cruise control
  • front and rear parking sensors
  • Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Hill Descent Control

Completing the spec sheet is a 360-degree camera system, keyless entry and a smartphone charger pad

Same up front

Up front, the normally aspirated Nissan-made 2.5-litre petrol continues to produce 135kW/245Nm. A CVT sends the amount of twist to all four wheels.

As before, six driving modes are fitted: Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. The claimed ground clearance is 210 mm.

Line-up refresh

Aside from the Edition 25, Mitsubishi has also revised the Outlander range by removing the GL, which had been the entry-level derivative.

As such, the GLS now becomes the range opener.

Price

As before, all Outlanders are covered by a three-year/100 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan.

  • Outlander 2.5 GLS AWD CVT – R759 995
  • Outlander 2.5 GLS Plus AWD CVT – R769 995
  • Outlander 2.5 GLS Aspire AWD CVT – R789 995
  • Outlander 2.5 Exceed AWD CVT – R819 995
  • Outlander 2.5 Edition 25 AWD CVT – R819 995

NOW READ: Mitsubishi Outlander makes up for predecessors’ shortcomings

Read more on these topics

Mitsubishi Motoring News

