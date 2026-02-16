Mitsubishi celebrates Outlander’s 25th by pricing limited Edition 25

Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has approved 10 units for the local markets.

Marking its 25th anniversary this year, Mitsubishi has introduced a special edition version of the Outlander in limited numbers for South Africa.

Differences

Simply called the Edition 25, the newcomer uses the top-spec Exceed trim level as a base, with 10 units confirmed for the local market.

Edition 25 has a restyled centre console. Picture: Mitsubishi

Externally, the Edition receives model-specific 20-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a restyled Dynamic Shield grille, a new front skidplate, black B and C-pillars, a new rear skidplate and blacked-out lenses for the outer taillight clusters.

Inside, the interior revisions consist of a new Edition 25 branded centre console, a redesigned gear lever, a larger storage box and Type-C USB ports.

Rounding the unique additions off are Edition 25 treadplates.

Spec

Standard specification consists of a dual 12.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, auto on/off LED headlights, rain-sense wipers and a wireless smartphone charger.

Additional standard items include:

keyless entry

faux leather upholstery

heated front seats

eight-speaker Yamaha sound system

rear side window blinds

panoramic sunroof

tri-zone climate control

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

integrated satellite navigation

cruise control

front and rear parking sensors

Automatic Emergency Braking

Hill Descent Control

Completing the spec sheet is a 360-degree camera system, keyless entry and a smartphone charger pad

Same up front

Up front, the normally aspirated Nissan-made 2.5-litre petrol continues to produce 135kW/245Nm. A CVT sends the amount of twist to all four wheels.

As before, six driving modes are fitted: Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow and Mud. The claimed ground clearance is 210 mm.

Line-up refresh

Aside from the Edition 25, Mitsubishi has also revised the Outlander range by removing the GL, which had been the entry-level derivative.

As such, the GLS now becomes the range opener.

Price

As before, all Outlanders are covered by a three-year/100 000km warranty and a five-year/90 000km service plan.

Outlander 2.5 GLS AWD CVT – R759 995

Outlander 2.5 GLS Plus AWD CVT – R769 995

Outlander 2.5 GLS Aspire AWD CVT – R789 995

Outlander 2.5 Exceed AWD CVT – R819 995

Outlander 2.5 Edition 25 AWD CVT – R819 995

